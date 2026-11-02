ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can’t See The Festival, But Can Feel It’: Visually Impaired Trainees Brighten Up Delhi's Diwali Bazaar

New Delhi: In a festival where everyone looks for light, some people are busy creating it without ever seeing it. Their fingers shape the wax, their hands mould candles and diyas , and their hard work finds its way into homes across the city.

At the Blind Relief Association's Diwali Bazaar 2026, which began on October 30 and will continue until November 5 on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg near the Oberoi Hotel, visually impaired trainees are making candles, diyas , paper bags, decorative flowers and other products.

Diyas prepared by visually impaired trainees at Diwali Bazaar in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

'Burst Fewer Crackers'

"I cannot see the festival, but I can feel it. I want everyone to use the candles and diyas that we make during Diwali. They are also better for the environment,” says Manisha Chauhan.

"People should use more diyas and candles and reduce the use of electric lights wherever possible. They should also burst fewer crackers because Delhi already has so much pollution."

Manisha came from Bihar in July to pursue Montessori training. "Earlier, I used to stay at home. My family did not allow me to go out because I am a girl. When I went to AIIMS for treatment, the doctor told me about this place and convinced my father that it was safe. We visited the association, liked it, and I came here in July," she says.

She is especially excited about the Dandiya competition and the fashion show being held during the fair. "I never thought I would be able to do so many things. After coming here, I have become very happy. We are participating in these activities, and it feels wonderful," says Manisha.

Babulal, who came from Rohini about two months ago, is learning to make paper bags of different sizes, along with envelopes, folders and gift packs using Braille paper.

"The products we make are sold outside. The money is used for our care and learning," he says. He highlights the health problems that arise whenever crackers are burst in large numbers.

Lamps prepared by visually impaired trainees at Diwali Bazaar in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

"Stay happy and celebrate Diwali peacefully. Light candles and diyas, but do not burst so many crackers because they cause pollution and breathing problems," says Babulal. "Keeping ourselves safe is in our own hands."

Nisha Chaudhary, who came from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, has been staying at the association since January. This festive season, she has been making decorative flowers and other items.

"Earlier, I could not do much. But now I have learnt so many things," she says, adding that creating something herself gives her a sense of achievement.