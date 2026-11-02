‘Can’t See The Festival, But Can Feel It’: Visually Impaired Trainees Brighten Up Delhi's Diwali Bazaar
At the Blind Relief Association's Diwali Bazaar 2026, they are making candles, diyas, paper bags, decorative flowers and other products, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: In a festival where everyone looks for light, some people are busy creating it without ever seeing it. Their fingers shape the wax, their hands mould candles and diyas, and their hard work finds its way into homes across the city.
At the Blind Relief Association's Diwali Bazaar 2026, which began on October 30 and will continue until November 5 on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg near the Oberoi Hotel, visually impaired trainees are making candles, diyas, paper bags, decorative flowers and other products.
'Burst Fewer Crackers'
"I cannot see the festival, but I can feel it. I want everyone to use the candles and diyas that we make during Diwali. They are also better for the environment,” says Manisha Chauhan.
"People should use more diyas and candles and reduce the use of electric lights wherever possible. They should also burst fewer crackers because Delhi already has so much pollution."
Manisha came from Bihar in July to pursue Montessori training. "Earlier, I used to stay at home. My family did not allow me to go out because I am a girl. When I went to AIIMS for treatment, the doctor told me about this place and convinced my father that it was safe. We visited the association, liked it, and I came here in July," she says.
She is especially excited about the Dandiya competition and the fashion show being held during the fair. "I never thought I would be able to do so many things. After coming here, I have become very happy. We are participating in these activities, and it feels wonderful," says Manisha.
Babulal, who came from Rohini about two months ago, is learning to make paper bags of different sizes, along with envelopes, folders and gift packs using Braille paper.
"The products we make are sold outside. The money is used for our care and learning," he says. He highlights the health problems that arise whenever crackers are burst in large numbers.
"Stay happy and celebrate Diwali peacefully. Light candles and diyas, but do not burst so many crackers because they cause pollution and breathing problems," says Babulal. "Keeping ourselves safe is in our own hands."
Nisha Chaudhary, who came from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, has been staying at the association since January. This festive season, she has been making decorative flowers and other items.
"Earlier, I could not do much. But now I have learnt so many things," she says, adding that creating something herself gives her a sense of achievement.
Tanvir, an 18-year-old from Bihar's Madhubani district, once worked at a mobile shop and dreamt of supporting his parents. On November 27, 2025, he was returning from work on his motorcycle when it collided with a school bus. The impact fractured his face, and he eventually lost sight in both eyes.
His treatment at AIIMS is still going on, and the medical expenses are estimated to be between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 21 lakh. "This Diwali is a new experience for me after the accident," he says, adding that teachers and fellow trainees at the association have helped him regain confidence.
'They Work Very Hard'
Anshu, a special educator at the association, says the excitement of Diwali among the students begins nearly a fortnight before the festival. According to her, the students cannot see the bright lights, but they experience the festival through its sounds, its familiar smells and the happiness around them. “Local Diwali fairs, cultural programmes and dance performances become special occasions for them,” she says.
Nilu Sethi, who trains the students in stitching and other creative work, maintains that preparations begin well in advance. The trainees make clothes, decorative items and costumes for the performances at the fair. "They work very hard. They want people to like their clothes and other creations. In my experience, they learn very quickly and are extremely enthusiastic about trying new things," she says.
The association's vocational training in candle making dates back to 1944. It began as an effort to help visually impaired children learn a skill and grew into a larger production activity as demand increased.
Unit supervisor Vasudev says quality is their first priority. "Whatever candles are made here, we use pure wax. We test the candles ourselves by burning them and checking how long they last. Only after that do we tell customers about their burning time. Our aim is to provide people the best quality," he says.
According to Vasudev, the government earlier supplied wax through a quota system for institutions working with persons with disabilities. That arrangement has been discontinued, and organisations now have to buy wax through agencies and the open market.
"The main objective is that children learn, train themselves and become capable of doing something independently. Even if people cannot help them directly, they can support them by purchasing the products they make,” Vasudev says.
The mela also offers regional clothing, paintings, stationery, handloom textiles and handmade decor and a beautiful cafe vibe to sit and enjoy with family. Stalls have been put up to raise money for children. At one place, students being trained as masseurs give massages to people attending the exhibition.
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