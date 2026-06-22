Can't Open Pandora's Box, Collegium Decisions Outside Judicial Review: SC On Himachal Judge's Elevation Plea
The apex court declined the plea by a Himachal Pradesh judicial officer seeking consideration of his name for elevation to the high court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by a Himachal Pradesh judicial officer seeking consideration of his name for elevation to the high court, observing that it does not wish to open a Pandora’s box over the functioning of the collegiums of the apex court and the high court.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing the petitioner, stressed that his client is the state's "senior-most judicial officer" and has an "impeccable record".
The bench orally observed that the court does not want to open a Pandora's box with regard to the proceedings of the high court collegium and the Supreme Court collegium at this stage. "Have some patience…,” Justice Nagarathna said. The bench orally observed that no judicial direction could be issued to the high court collegium.
The bench was hearing a plea by the petitioner, Arvind Malhotra, presently principal judge, family court, Dharamshala. Malhotra's grievance was that the high court collegium forwarded the names of his juniors, which the Supreme Court Collegium ultimately approved.
Justice Bagchi observed that the apex court’s collegium had already approved the high court collegium's recommendation; therefore, the petitioner cannot now challenge the high court collegium's decision.
The bench pointed out to the petitioner’s counsel that what is actionable today is the recommendation of the Supreme Court, not the recommendation of the high court. “These are matters where on the judicial side we cannot say disclose, disclose, disclose!” observed Justice Nagarathna.
The bench said the apex court collegium will wait for input on the candidates from the government—the information it has collected—and a brief will be given to the collegium here for consideration. "We cannot issue any direction to disclose the recommendation vis-à-vis the petitioner, to the petitioner. It cannot be like an RTI," observed the bench.
Singh contended that in September 2024, the apex court directed the high court collegium to reconsider the names of the petitioner and another judge. He added that however, the same has not been done regarding the petitioner.
The bench replied that there was nothing on record to show that the high court collegium had declined to consider the petitioner's name.
The bench was informed that in September 2025, the petitioner was called for an interaction and asked to submit certain documents. The counsel added that however, in May the high court collegium forwarded the names of the petitioner’s juniors to the apex court.
The bench said there has been no rejection of the petitioner's name yet. The counsel argued that for the present vacancies of two promotee judges, the juniors, have been recommended.
"Please wait, let's see what the (HC) collegium there will do. There may not be any rejection of your candidature," observed the bench. The bench also noted that the petitioner has ten years of service left and vacancies will arise in the future. The bench stressed that these are matters regarding the collegium’s subjective satisfaction, on which there can be no judicial review.
“Can, on the judicial side, the Supreme Court say to the collegium you do this, you do that, you consider his name? It can't be done. It is beyond the scope of the jurisdiction," observed the bench.
The bench pointed out that collegium deliberations are matters of secrecy and there cannot be a judicial direction to unveil what happened in the meetings.
"From that collegium, it comes to the government, and one copy comes to the collegium of this court. How can we intervene on the judicial side? We don't know if his name has been deferred or reconsidered," observed the bench.
The bench disposed of the petition after Singh submitted that the petitioner would not press the writ petition under Article 32, while granting liberty to seek appropriate remedies before the high court on the administrative or judicial side.
On June 3, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of three Himachal Pradesh judicial officers—Chirag Bhanu Singh, Bhupesh Sharma, and Yogesh Jaswal—to the high court.
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