ETV Bharat / bharat

Can't Open Pandora's Box, Collegium Decisions Outside Judicial Review: SC On Himachal Judge's Elevation Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by a Himachal Pradesh judicial officer seeking consideration of his name for elevation to the high court, observing that it does not wish to open a Pandora’s box over the functioning of the collegiums of the apex court and the high court.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing the petitioner, stressed that his client is the state's "senior-most judicial officer" and has an "impeccable record".

The bench orally observed that the court does not want to open a Pandora's box with regard to the proceedings of the high court collegium and the Supreme Court collegium at this stage. "Have some patience…,” Justice Nagarathna said. The bench orally observed that no judicial direction could be issued to the high court collegium.

The bench was hearing a plea by the petitioner, Arvind Malhotra, presently principal judge, family court, Dharamshala. Malhotra's grievance was that the high court collegium forwarded the names of his juniors, which the Supreme Court Collegium ultimately approved.

Justice Bagchi observed that the apex court’s collegium had already approved the high court collegium's recommendation; therefore, the petitioner cannot now challenge the high court collegium's decision.

The bench pointed out to the petitioner’s counsel that what is actionable today is the recommendation of the Supreme Court, not the recommendation of the high court. “These are matters where on the judicial side we cannot say disclose, disclose, disclose!” observed Justice Nagarathna.

The bench said the apex court collegium will wait for input on the candidates from the government—the information it has collected—and a brief will be given to the collegium here for consideration. "We cannot issue any direction to disclose the recommendation vis-à-vis the petitioner, to the petitioner. It cannot be like an RTI," observed the bench.

Singh contended that in September 2024, the apex court directed the high court collegium to reconsider the names of the petitioner and another judge. He added that however, the same has not been done regarding the petitioner.

The bench replied that there was nothing on record to show that the high court collegium had declined to consider the petitioner's name.