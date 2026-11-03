Can't Occupy A Site For All Time; Right To Protest Can't Trample Livelihoods: Supreme Court
The apex court sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea by traders' organisations seeking a halt to the ongoing protests.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday signalled that the constitutional right to protest cannot be exercised in a manner that paralyses the livelihood of others, as it scrutinised claims that ongoing demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner have severely hurt business activity in Delhi during the festive season.
Stressing the need to balance the right to protest with the right to trade, the apex court observed that protest sites must be chosen so that daily wage earners, hawkers and small traders are not deprived of their means of survival. The apex court also stressed that one group cannot occupy a site for all time.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing several pleas, including one filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi alleging loss of business due to a protest at the Ramlila Maidan.
The bench sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea by traders' organisations seeking a halt to the ongoing protests against the chief election commissioner during the festive season.
During the hearing, the bench asked the traders' bodies to make the organisers of the anti-CEC protest parties respond to their plea alleging loss of business.
Lakhs of people live in areas near the protest site, all shops remain closed and there is nobody in CP today, said senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of the traders. The bench said no court can determine the issues unless the traders' bodies make all protesting organisations parties to the case.
The CJI observed there are two competing claims: the right to protest is recognized under the Constitution, as is the right to trade, and we are discussing trade in terms of commercial assembly. "We are talking about the source of livelihood, for that daily wager, vegetable seller, and hawker…the way out is to identify a public place where this protest does not hamper the day-to-day lives (of poor people)," observed the CJI.
A counsel argued that Ramlila Ground is a designated place for protest. "Jantar Mantar was a designated site and there was no violence at any of these places and violence was by Delhi police," argued senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy. Another counsel said yesterday Delhi police was itself on strike at Jantar Mantar.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said a protest cannot be called without permission if it results in the loss of livelihood of others. "Even among the protestors there is a competing claim. You cannot occupy a site for all time. There are other protestors. Where will the farmers go, journalists, where will the workers go, and where will the trade unions go? Everybody has a right to protest. A designated site must be given for an identified period. Everybody must adhere to those conditions," orally observed the CJI.
Mehta said Jantar Mantar is a public road, not a protest site and added 1300 protests per year. “We are only on an identified protest site. The order granting permission must define the total period. But it must also identify why you are not granting a further period because there is another request…everybody has a right to protest," observed the CJI. Mehta said on July 20, permission was granted for protest for only one day and there was an undertaking signed by the person who sought permission, but they occupied the site for 17 days, and without taking permission they marched towards the Parliament, which is the symbol of sovereignty of India. “You cannot be permitted to go to Parliament and Supreme Court," added Mehta.
Citing the Diwali festival, Rohatgi urged the bench to consider a direction that there will be no procession or dharna, and amid the festive season traders are bleeding and there should not be a protest or dharna for the next two months.
The bench was hearing a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the traders, and on issues of alleged mass detention, police brutalities, closure of Metro stations and internet shutdown.
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