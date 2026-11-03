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Can't Occupy A Site For All Time; Right To Protest Can't Trample Livelihoods: Supreme Court

Security personnel stop demonstrators as they attempt to march towards Jantar Mantar following INDIA Bloc's Chalo Dilli protest rally, at Minto road, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. ( PTI )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday signalled that the constitutional right to protest cannot be exercised in a manner that paralyses the livelihood of others, as it scrutinised claims that ongoing demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner have severely hurt business activity in Delhi during the festive season.

Stressing the need to balance the right to protest with the right to trade, the apex court observed that protest sites must be chosen so that daily wage earners, hawkers and small traders are not deprived of their means of survival. The apex court also stressed that one group cannot occupy a site for all time.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing several pleas, including one filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi alleging loss of business due to a protest at the Ramlila Maidan. The bench sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea by traders' organisations seeking a halt to the ongoing protests against the chief election commissioner during the festive season. During the hearing, the bench asked the traders' bodies to make the organisers of the anti-CEC protest parties respond to their plea alleging loss of business. Lakhs of people live in areas near the protest site, all shops remain closed and there is nobody in CP today, said senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of the traders. The bench said no court can determine the issues unless the traders' bodies make all protesting organisations parties to the case. The CJI observed there are two competing claims: the right to protest is recognized under the Constitution, as is the right to trade, and we are discussing trade in terms of commercial assembly. "We are talking about the source of livelihood, for that daily wager, vegetable seller, and hawker…the way out is to identify a public place where this protest does not hamper the day-to-day lives (of poor people)," observed the CJI.