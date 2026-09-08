ETV Bharat / bharat

Can't Keep It Lingering: SC To Odisha On Delay In Deciding On Dara Singh's Remission

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent with the Odisha government for failing to take a decision on the remission plea of Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in 1999, saying, “You can't keep it lingering like this…”

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi.

The bench asked why the matter was being delayed despite its earlier direction to the state to take a decision on Singh's remission. "You want to reject it, you do it. You take a decision. We will deal with it. You can't keep it lingering like this," the bench said.

The state’s counsel sought more time and requested the bench to consider the matter later in the month. The bench made it clear that the state cannot continue to seek adjournments in the matter, saying, “You cannot go on like this…”