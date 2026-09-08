Can't Keep It Lingering: SC To Odisha On Delay In Deciding On Dara Singh's Remission
The bench asked why Odisha was delaying in taking a decision on remission of the murderer of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent with the Odisha government for failing to take a decision on the remission plea of Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in 1999, saying, “You can't keep it lingering like this…”
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi.
The bench asked why the matter was being delayed despite its earlier direction to the state to take a decision on Singh's remission. "You want to reject it, you do it. You take a decision. We will deal with it. You can't keep it lingering like this," the bench said.
The state’s counsel sought more time and requested the bench to consider the matter later in the month. The bench made it clear that the state cannot continue to seek adjournments in the matter, saying, “You cannot go on like this…”
The bench pointed out that the matter had been adjourned repeatedly for nearly two years. The bench specifically asked who was responsible for taking the decision. The counsel replied that he has no instructions on the issue. The bench orally observed that it would summon the state’s secretary if the government failed to act.
After hearing submissions, the bench listed the matter for September 17 and asked the Odisha government to report the decision taken in compliance with the August 19 order.
On August 19, the Supreme Court gave the Orissa Sentence Review Board a final chance to decide on the premature release of Dara Singh. Making it clear that no further delay should occur, the bench said a decision should be taken — whatever it may be — otherwise the court will step in.
Singh moved the Apex court seeking remission of his sentence, stating that he has served more than 25 years in prison.
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