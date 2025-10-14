ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can’t Do A Roving And Fishing Inquiry’: SC Asks Mahua Moitra To Amend Her Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday queried TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her plea to mandate public disclosure of ultimate beneficial owners and portfolios of alternative investment funds, foreign portfolio investors, and their intermediaries in India.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the MP before the bench.

During the hearing, Bhushan contended that over Rs 1 lakh crore invested through alternative investment funds (AIFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), neither the public nor SEBI has clarity on who ultimately controls these investments. Bhushan drew the court's attention to shell companies being used to obscure ownership. He cited examples where funds were labelled under names such as "Global Opportunities Fund" while the real beneficial owner remained undisclosed.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta contended that the petitioner intends to disclose everything so that something can be "fished out" and a petition can be filed.