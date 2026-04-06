'Can't Take HC Chief Justice's Call?': Top Court Slams Bengal Chief Secretary; Transfers Malda Case To NIA
The apex court questioned the chief secretary about the lack of response, asking, “What is the problem?"
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 6, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent with the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the state's top bureaucrat appointed by the Election Commission before the state elections, for not receiving a call from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul, when seven judicial officials were taken hostage in Malda last week.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench questioned the Chief Secretary about the lack of response, asking, “What is the problem?"
"You don't even entertain the call of the Chief Justice?", the bench asked further. Dushyant Nariala, Chief Secretary, who had joined the hearing virtually, replied that he was on a flight and did not get any call.
The bench said he would have got a call in the evening if he had shared his number. The Chief Secretary informed the bench that the number he used was more secure and had better connectivity.
The bench asked whether the security was so high that even the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court could not access him. Regarding the Malda incident, the bench said it represents a failure of the district administration.
The official apologised, and his counsel attempted to explain that he was in a meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The bench asked the counsel not to defend his client. The bench asked the Chief Secretary to apologise to the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice for not taking the calls.
The apex court exercised its plenary power to transfer cases related to gherao and attack on seven judicial officers engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Malda district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The apex court orally observed that the credibility of the West Bengal bureaucracy is being lowered and politics is being brought into the secretariat and government offices.
The bench directed that 26 people arrested by the state police be interrogated by the NIA, even if they are in judicial custody.
60 lakh claims of those deleted from voters' list to be decided on Monday
While hearing pleas regarding SIR in Bengal, the top court said around 60 lakh claims and objections of those removed from voters' lists in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls will be decided. Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the ECI, submitted that the remaining claims would be decided during the day and that a supplementary electoral roll would be published later on Monday night.
The bench led by CJI referred to the letter of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice and said that judicial officers decided over 59.15 lakh claims and objections out of approximately 60 lakh cases by noon on April 6.
"The central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal, looking at the way things have happened in the past," the CJI said. The bench said, "If state machinery fails, then we will see what can be done."
The bench observed that even in Malda district, where judicial officers reportedly faced disruptions, including gherao, around eight lakh cases had been disposed of. The bench also allowed until April 7 to complete pending digital signature uploads.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, submitted that 19 appellate tribunals set up to hear challenges against voter deletions were yet to become fully operational. The bench asked the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to constitute a three-member panel of former senior judges to frame uniform procedures for these tribunals.
The panel has been asked to finalise guidelines by April 7 to ensure expeditious disposal of appeals. The court clarified that tribunals would have the authority to examine reasons for inclusion or exclusion from voter rolls and review documentary evidence, including records not uploaded online.
Justice Bagchi stressed that the role of the ECI is to expand electoral participation rather than restrict it. The bench said it will not set a deadline for appellate tribunals to hear appeals against exclusions and added that it "cannot rush" appellate tribunals.
The apex court was informed that about 55 per cent people of the 60-lakh people whose names were removed from the electoral rolls stand excluded even after adjudication of claims and objections by judicial officers deployed for the SIR.
Divan pressed that the rejection rate appears to be very high despite the judicial safeguard, and almost 7 lakhs have already filed, and several lakh appeals are in the process of being filed.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for West Bengal, said that the appellate tribunals should pass interim orders for those prima facie found wrongly excluded. However, the bench refused to set any deadline for appellate tribunals to decide the appeals. The bench stressed that the electoral list needs to be frozen now.
"Tribunals will go on hearing, and we do not want to rush it, but we need to freeze the list somewhere. One layer of adjudication is done by the judicial officers," observed the bench.
SC Asks Grandson Of Nandalal Bose To Approach Tribunal
The bench also asked the 88-year-old grandson of legendary artist Nandalal Bose to approach the appellate tribunal after his name was deleted from the voters’ list. Nandalal Bose was a pioneer of modern Indian art and is celebrated for illustrating the original manuscript of the Constitution and creating the iconic Haripura posters.
The counsel stressed that a descendant of the Constitution's illustrator is being deprived of his fundamental right to vote. The bench granted the petitioner liberty to challenge the deletion before the appellate tribunal and asked the tribunal to decide the matter expeditiously. Naidu assured the court that the commission would provide all necessary assistance to the tribunal to ensure a swift resolution.
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