ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can't Take HC Chief Justice's Call?': Top Court Slams Bengal Chief Secretary; Transfers Malda Case To NIA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent with the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the state's top bureaucrat appointed by the Election Commission before the state elections, for not receiving a call from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul, when seven judicial officials were taken hostage in Malda last week.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench questioned the Chief Secretary about the lack of response, asking, “What is the problem?"

"You don't even entertain the call of the Chief Justice?", the bench asked further. Dushyant Nariala, Chief Secretary, who had joined the hearing virtually, replied that he was on a flight and did not get any call.

The bench said he would have got a call in the evening if he had shared his number. The Chief Secretary informed the bench that the number he used was more secure and had better connectivity.

The bench asked whether the security was so high that even the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court could not access him. Regarding the Malda incident, the bench said it represents a failure of the district administration.

The official apologised, and his counsel attempted to explain that he was in a meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The bench asked the counsel not to defend his client. The bench asked the Chief Secretary to apologise to the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice for not taking the calls.

The apex court exercised its plenary power to transfer cases related to gherao and attack on seven judicial officers engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Malda district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The apex court orally observed that the credibility of the West Bengal bureaucracy is being lowered and politics is being brought into the secretariat and government offices.

The bench directed that 26 people arrested by the state police be interrogated by the NIA, even if they are in judicial custody.

60 lakh claims of those deleted from voters' list to be decided on Monday

While hearing pleas regarding SIR in Bengal, the top court said around 60 lakh claims and objections of those removed from voters' lists in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls will be decided. Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the ECI, submitted that the remaining claims would be decided during the day and that a supplementary electoral roll would be published later on Monday night.

The bench led by CJI referred to the letter of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice and said that judicial officers decided over 59.15 lakh claims and objections out of approximately 60 lakh cases by noon on April 6.

"The central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal, looking at the way things have happened in the past," the CJI said. The bench said, "If state machinery fails, then we will see what can be done."