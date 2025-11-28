ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can’t Be Treated As Mere Papers…’, SC On Justice Dhulia’s Report On Appointment Of VCs In Kerala Universities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its discontent over the delay in action by Kerala governor on the report submitted by justice (retired) Sudhanshu Dhulia, former judge of the apex court, in connection with the appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan. The bench observed that the governor is expected to make a decision soon on the recommendation of the Justice Dhulia committee.

The bench orally observed that Justice Dhulia’s report cannot be treated as mere papers. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the state government, contended before the bench that though Justice Dhulia's report has been handed over, no decision has been taken by the chancellor so far.

The bench asked, “Has the chancellor looked into the report of Justice Dhulia?." The governor’s counsel replied negatively. The bench asked, “Why has he not looked into it?"

The bench was informed that the chancellor has received the report of the chief minister, but not the entire record. Kerala government counsel informed the bench that, as per his knowledge, the entire material has been handed over.