‘Can’t Be Treated As Mere Papers…’, SC On Justice Dhulia’s Report On Appointment Of VCs In Kerala Universities
Published : November 28, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its discontent over the delay in action by Kerala governor on the report submitted by justice (retired) Sudhanshu Dhulia, former judge of the apex court, in connection with the appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.
The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan. The bench observed that the governor is expected to make a decision soon on the recommendation of the Justice Dhulia committee.
The bench orally observed that Justice Dhulia’s report cannot be treated as mere papers. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the state government, contended before the bench that though Justice Dhulia's report has been handed over, no decision has been taken by the chancellor so far.
The bench asked, “Has the chancellor looked into the report of Justice Dhulia?." The governor’s counsel replied negatively. The bench asked, “Why has he not looked into it?"
The bench was informed that the chancellor has received the report of the chief minister, but not the entire record. Kerala government counsel informed the bench that, as per his knowledge, the entire material has been handed over.
The bench noted that in due deference to its order dated August 18, 2025, Justice Dhulia undertook the necessary exercise and has prepared a report accordingly, and the report has been forwarded to the CM.
The bench noted that the CM has forwarded the report to the chancellor of the two universities, and it is expected of the chancellor to now look into the report filed by the committee led by Justice Dhulia.
The bench said it fails to understand why the non-receipt of the records is coming in the way of the purpose of looking into the report filed by the committee, and added, “In such circumstances, we now expect the chancellor to take a decision in accordance with the report of the committee…”.
The bench asked the chancellor's counsel to make a statement as to when the decision can be taken, after taking instructions. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing next Friday.
On August 18, the Supreme Court appointed Justice Dhulia as the chairperson of the Search-cum-Selection Committee to shortlist names of regular vice-chancellor (VC) appointments in two universities, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.
