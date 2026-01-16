ETV Bharat / bharat

Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Car: How Toxic Flame Retardant Reached NGT's Radar?

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In the wake of National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) directives to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to submit a progress report on its study on human exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles, experts said that the concern is real and should not be underestimated.

They asserted that tackling it at an early stage is crucial for cancer prevention and safeguarding public health in the long run.

Notably, the directive was issued after the NGT took suo motu following a news report "People Are Breathing In Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Their Cars, Study Finds" published on May 8, 2024.

During the first hearing on July 2, 2024, the Tribunal, while referring to the news report, noted that the issue pertains to a research study published in Environmental Science and Technology, which claims that cancer-causing chemicals are present in vehicles. The study stated that researchers examined the cabin air of 101 electric, gas, and hybrid cars manufactured between 2015 and 2022, and it was found that 99 percent of these vehicles contained a flame retardant known as TCIPP, currently being investigated by the US National Toxicology Programme as a possible carcinogen. Most vehicles also contained two other flame retardants, TDCIPP and TCEP, both of which are regarded as carcinogenic.

The Tribunal said the study emphasises that these flame retardants are associated with neurological and reproductive damage as well. It mentions that since the typical driver spends approximately one hour in the vehicle each day, this poses a considerable public health concern. This is especially alarming for drivers with longer commutes as well as child passengers, who breathe more air pound-for-pound than adults.

The news item further alleged that the study found that the levels of toxic flame retardants were highest in the summer as heat increases the release of chemicals from the car materials. The researchers said that the source of the cancer-causing compounds in the cabin air is seat foam. Car manufacturers add the chemicals to seat foam and other materials to meet an "outdated" flammability standard with no proven fire-safety benefit, it observed.

The Tribunal further said the article alleged that flame retardants contribute to very high cancer rates. Filling products with these harmful chemicals does little to prevent fires and instead makes the blazes smokier and more toxic for victims.

Stating that the matter indicates violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the Tribunal noted that the news report raises substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment.

It had then sought response from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and ICMR, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, among others over the matter.

CPCB, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Response

The CPCB in its response stated that the the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals (MSIHC) Rules, 1989. The flame retardants, Tris (1-chloro-isopropyl) phosphate (TCIPP), Tris(1.3-dichloro-2-propyl) phosphate (TDCIPP) and Tris(2-carboxyethyl) phosphine(TCEP) used in the automotive industry as product are not listed in the MSIHC Rules, 1989.

It said that that the automobile safety standards are prescribed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and are enforced by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRIP). It stated that it shall abide by any order or directions issued by the Tribunal in this regard.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated that there is no quantifiable data presently available regarding the carcinogenicity or the specific usage of TCIPP, TDCIPP, and TCEP in vehicle components, and addressing these concerns requires a scientifically robust approach.

A comprehensive study, involving all relevant stakeholders (such as Indian Council of Medical Research, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, etc), including regulatory bodies, industry experts, and environmental scientists, is necessary to examine the potential implications of these substances thoroughly, it said to the Tribunal.

The Tribunal then direct the ICMR to conduct an extensive study within 18 months to evaluate the health risks linked to exposure to flame retardants in vehicles.

Present Status of the Case