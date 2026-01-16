Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Car: How Toxic Flame Retardant Reached NGT's Radar?
NGT has direct ICMR to conduct an extensive study to evaluate the health risks linked to exposure to flame retardants in vehicles within 18 months.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: In the wake of National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) directives to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to submit a progress report on its study on human exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles, experts said that the concern is real and should not be underestimated.
They asserted that tackling it at an early stage is crucial for cancer prevention and safeguarding public health in the long run.
Notably, the directive was issued after the NGT took suo motu following a news report "People Are Breathing In Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Their Cars, Study Finds" published on May 8, 2024.
During the first hearing on July 2, 2024, the Tribunal, while referring to the news report, noted that the issue pertains to a research study published in Environmental Science and Technology, which claims that cancer-causing chemicals are present in vehicles. The study stated that researchers examined the cabin air of 101 electric, gas, and hybrid cars manufactured between 2015 and 2022, and it was found that 99 percent of these vehicles contained a flame retardant known as TCIPP, currently being investigated by the US National Toxicology Programme as a possible carcinogen. Most vehicles also contained two other flame retardants, TDCIPP and TCEP, both of which are regarded as carcinogenic.
The Tribunal said the study emphasises that these flame retardants are associated with neurological and reproductive damage as well. It mentions that since the typical driver spends approximately one hour in the vehicle each day, this poses a considerable public health concern. This is especially alarming for drivers with longer commutes as well as child passengers, who breathe more air pound-for-pound than adults.
The news item further alleged that the study found that the levels of toxic flame retardants were highest in the summer as heat increases the release of chemicals from the car materials. The researchers said that the source of the cancer-causing compounds in the cabin air is seat foam. Car manufacturers add the chemicals to seat foam and other materials to meet an "outdated" flammability standard with no proven fire-safety benefit, it observed.
The Tribunal further said the article alleged that flame retardants contribute to very high cancer rates. Filling products with these harmful chemicals does little to prevent fires and instead makes the blazes smokier and more toxic for victims.
Stating that the matter indicates violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the Tribunal noted that the news report raises substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment.
It had then sought response from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and ICMR, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, among others over the matter.
CPCB, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Response
The CPCB in its response stated that the the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals (MSIHC) Rules, 1989. The flame retardants, Tris (1-chloro-isopropyl) phosphate (TCIPP), Tris(1.3-dichloro-2-propyl) phosphate (TDCIPP) and Tris(2-carboxyethyl) phosphine(TCEP) used in the automotive industry as product are not listed in the MSIHC Rules, 1989.
It said that that the automobile safety standards are prescribed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and are enforced by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRIP). It stated that it shall abide by any order or directions issued by the Tribunal in this regard.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated that there is no quantifiable data presently available regarding the carcinogenicity or the specific usage of TCIPP, TDCIPP, and TCEP in vehicle components, and addressing these concerns requires a scientifically robust approach.
A comprehensive study, involving all relevant stakeholders (such as Indian Council of Medical Research, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, etc), including regulatory bodies, industry experts, and environmental scientists, is necessary to examine the potential implications of these substances thoroughly, it said to the Tribunal.
The Tribunal then direct the ICMR to conduct an extensive study within 18 months to evaluate the health risks linked to exposure to flame retardants in vehicles.
Present Status of the Case
The ICMR submitted an additional affidavit on December 22, informing the Tribunal that the project began on September 24, 2025. It provided updates on progress, which included the recruitment of project personnel, procurement of chemicals and certified reference materials, commencement of field visits in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar (which are characterised as hot and arid zones), and the initiation of the procurement process for LC-MS equipment necessary for sample analysis.
The Tribunal acknowledged the ICMR's submission indicating that the study is advancing according to the established schedule and is anticipated to be completed within the designated timeline. It had asked the ICMR to submit an additional progress report at least one week before the next hearing. The case has been scheduled for next hearing on April 28.
An official in the NGT on Friday told ETV Bharat that so far seven hearings have been held in connection with this matter.
What NGT's Former Judicial Member Says?
Former Judge of High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, and former Judicial Member, NGT Justice Sudhir Agarwal told ETV Bharat, "I feel the NGT took suo motu cognizance based on a media report highlighting potential public health risks arising from prolonged human exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles. Given the Tribunal’s mandate under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, to safeguard environmental and public health, such reports, when they disclose prima facie environmental or health hazards, warrant judicial scrutiny even in the absence of a formal petition."
"The ICMR is the apex medical research body in the country with the requisite scientific expertise, institutional capacity, and credibility to undertake a comprehensive and evidence-based assessment of human health risks. Considering the technical nature of the issue, the NGT found it appropriate to entrust the study to an institution of national standing rather than relying on fragmented or secondary data," he said.
In response to a question on the significance of the 18-month timeline for completion of the study, the former Judicial Member of the Tribunal said, "I believe , the 18-month period strikes a balance between scientific rigour and urgency. Environmental health studies require methodical data collection, laboratory analysis, and peer validation. At the same time, prolonged exposure to potentially carcinogenic substances raises serious public health concerns, necessitating timely outcomes to inform policy and regulatory measures."
Opinion Of Experts
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Shipra Gupta, Associate Consultant- Oncology, Paras Health, Gurugram said, "The concern around flame-retardant chemicals used in vehicle interiors is very real and should not be underestimated. These substances, commonly present in seat cushioning, dashboards, carpets and plastic components, can slowly leach into the air and dust inside car cabins, leading to chronic exposure through inhalation and skin contact. Individuals who spend long hours in vehicles, such as daily commuters, cab drivers and commercial drivers, are particularly vulnerable".
She asserted that scientific evidence from global studies suggests that prolonged, low-level exposure to certain flame retardants may disrupt hormonal balance, cause DNA damage and increase the long-term risk of cancers such as breast, prostate, thyroid and even lung cancers.
"The NGT's direction to ICMR to conduct an India-specific study is therefore a crucial step, especially given our hot climate, which can accelerate the release of these chemicals from vehicle materials. The way forward lies in using the study’s findings to frame stricter safety standards for automobile interiors, promote safer non-toxic alternatives, protect occupationally exposed groups through awareness and health monitoring, and educate the public on simple preventive measures like adequate ventilation and reducing heat buildup inside cars," Dr Gupta said.
She added, addressing such environmental exposures early is an important part of cancer prevention and long-term public health protection.
Expressing his view over the matter, Dr Ankit Jain, senior consultant, medical oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals told ETV Bharat that intervention of the NGT is highly pertinent with regards to cancer risk, as it is necessarily coupled with low-dose exposure to carcinogenic chemicals over a period of time for cancer risk to ensue.
He asserted that organophosphate flame retardants, for instance, have been coupled with carcinogenic mechanisms such as DNA strand breaks, epigenetics, inflammation, and hormone-driven tumour promotion, all of which have been established to be prime risk factors for cancer across several fields of cancer research, especially for hormone-driven cancers such as breast cancer, Hematological malignancies, and lung cancer.
Dr Jain asserted although there is a requisite for long-term monitoring for a determined causal association between exposure and cancer risk across human exposure, cancer research remains definitively informative that environmental exposures can easily raise lifetime cancer risk.
Referring to NGT, environmentalist BS Vohra told ETV Bharat, "The NGT's intervention in seeking a progress report from ICMR on human exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles is a timely and necessary step, recognising this as a serious public health issue."
Asserting that the study must translate into regulatory reforms on vehicle interior standards rather than remain an academic exercise, he said, "Overall, while the initiative is welcome, precaution, transparency, and policy action must keep pace with scientific research to effectively protect public health."
