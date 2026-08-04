Cancer Burden Rises Steadily In India, Annual Cases Touch 15.7 Lakh, Deaths 8.7 Lakh In 2025
UP is projected with the highest number of deaths at 1.25 lakh, followed by Maharashtra (71,696), West Bengal (67,093), Bihar (65,571) and Tamil Nadu (54,864).
Published : August 4, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s cancer burden has continued to rise steadily over the past five years, with the estimated number of new cancer cases increased from 14.26 lakh in 2021 to 15.70 lakh in 2025, while annual cancer-related deaths also climbed from 7.89 lakh to an estimated 8.69 lakh during the same period, according to data placed before Parliament on Tuesday.
The statistics indicate that India recorded nearly 1.57 million new cancer cases and 8.69 lakh deaths in 2025, marking an increase of over 1.43 lakh new cases and around 79,000 additional deaths compared to 2021. The figures underline the growing public health challenge posed by cancer amid an ageing population, changing lifestyles and improved detection.
Replying to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said the figures were compiled by the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and cover the estimated incidence and mortality of all-site cancers across states and Union Territories (UTs) between 2021 and 2025.
The Minister also referred to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Status Report on Cancer, 2026, which, based on the GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates, reported 14.1 lakh new cancer cases and about 9.2 lakh cancer-related deaths in India.
The report further estimates that the cumulative risk of developing cancer before the age of 75 years is 10.6 per cent, and approximately one in every 10 Indians is likely to develop cancer before reaching 75 years of age.
In the state-wise estimates, according to the data provided by Jadhav for 2025, Uttar Pradesh is projected to report the highest cancer incidence with 2.26 lakh new cases, followed by Maharashtra (1.30 lakh), West Bengal (1.22 lakh), Bihar (1.18 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (1.01 lakh).
In terms of cancer mortality, Uttar Pradesh is also expected to record the highest number of deaths at 1.25 lakh, followed by Maharashtra (71,696), West Bengal (67,093), Bihar (65,571) and Tamil Nadu (54,864).
Among the northeastern states, Assam continues to carry the highest cancer burden, with an estimated 42,694 new cases and 25,727 deaths in 2025. Other states in the region are projected to report comparatively lower numbers, including Meghalaya (3,245 cases; 2,128 deaths), Tripura (2,930 cases; 1,777 deaths), Manipur (2,315 cases; 1,349 deaths), Mizoram (2,189 cases; 1,401 deaths), Nagaland (1,992 cases; 1,133 deaths) and Arunachal Pradesh (1,176 cases; 722 deaths).
The year-wise trend reveals a gradual but persistent rise in the country’s cancer burden. Estimated new cases increased from 14.26 lakh in 2021 to 14.61 lakh in 2022, 14.97 lakh in 2023, 15.33 lakh in 2024, and are expected to reach 15.70 lakh in 2025. During the same period, annual cancer deaths rose from 7.89 lakh to 8.09 lakh, 8.28 lakh, 8.48 lakh, and 8.69 lakh, respectively.
Asserting that public health and hospitals are state subjects, Jadhav, however, said that the Centre supports states financially and technically through the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) under the National Health Mission.
“As part of the programme, 770 district NCD clinics and 6,410 NCD clinics at Community Health Centres have been established across the country. In addition, 524 Day Care Cancer Centres are now functional in district hospitals to improve access to decentralised cancer treatment,” he said.
He said that the Central government has also rolled out population-based screening for oral, breast and cervical cancers for all individuals aged 30 years and above, with trained frontline health workers conducting screening under the Comprehensive Primary Health Care initiative.
“To strengthen specialised treatment facilities, 39 institutions including 19 state Cancer Institutes and 20 tertiary care cancer centres have been approved under the Strengthening of Tertiary Care Cancer Facilities Scheme,” Jadhav informed.
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