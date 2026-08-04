ETV Bharat / bharat

Cancer Burden Rises Steadily In India, Annual Cases Touch 15.7 Lakh, Deaths 8.7 Lakh In 2025

New Delhi: India’s cancer burden has continued to rise steadily over the past five years, with the estimated number of new cancer cases increased from 14.26 lakh in 2021 to 15.70 lakh in 2025, while annual cancer-related deaths also climbed from 7.89 lakh to an estimated 8.69 lakh during the same period, according to data placed before Parliament on Tuesday.

The statistics indicate that India recorded nearly 1.57 million new cancer cases and 8.69 lakh deaths in 2025, marking an increase of over 1.43 lakh new cases and around 79,000 additional deaths compared to 2021. The figures underline the growing public health challenge posed by cancer amid an ageing population, changing lifestyles and improved detection.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said the figures were compiled by the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and cover the estimated incidence and mortality of all-site cancers across states and Union Territories (UTs) between 2021 and 2025.

The Minister also referred to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Status Report on Cancer, 2026, which, based on the GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates, reported 14.1 lakh new cancer cases and about 9.2 lakh cancer-related deaths in India.

The report further estimates that the cumulative risk of developing cancer before the age of 75 years is 10.6 per cent, and approximately one in every 10 Indians is likely to develop cancer before reaching 75 years of age.

In the state-wise estimates, according to the data provided by Jadhav for 2025, Uttar Pradesh is projected to report the highest cancer incidence with 2.26 lakh new cases, followed by Maharashtra (1.30 lakh), West Bengal (1.22 lakh), Bihar (1.18 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (1.01 lakh).

In terms of cancer mortality, Uttar Pradesh is also expected to record the highest number of deaths at 1.25 lakh, followed by Maharashtra (71,696), West Bengal (67,093), Bihar (65,571) and Tamil Nadu (54,864).