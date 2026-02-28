ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unlocking New Opportunities': Canadian PM Carney Highlights India's Economic Growth After Landing In Mumbai

In this image posted on Feb. 27, 2026, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney being welcomed upon his arrival in Mumbai. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday kick-started a four-day visit to India that is focused on forging ambitious bilateral partnerships across a range of critical sectors such as trade, energy and artificial intelligence. Carney, accompanied by a high-level delegation, landed in Mumbai, where he will interact with top Indian and Canadian corporate leaders, financial experts and innovators.

In a post on X, the Canadian prime minister said, "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. We just arrived in Mumbai to meet with business leaders -- and forge partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses."

Carney will travel to New Delhi on Sunday and will hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Monday. It is learnt that following the Modi-Carney talks, the two sides may announce their resolve to soon conclude the proposed comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

In the face of its frosty trade ties with the Trump administration, Canada is looking at building a stronger, independent, and more resilient economy. "In a more uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control. We are diversifying our trade and attracting massive new investment to create new opportunities for our workers and businesses," Carney said this week.

"We are forging new partnerships abroad to create greater certainty, security and prosperity at home," he said. The Canadian leader's visit to India is also largely seen as an attempt to reset the ties that came under severe strain following a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in 2023.