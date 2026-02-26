Canadian PM Mark Carney To Visit India From Tomorrow
The Canadian PM, along with Prime Minister Modi, will hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House on March 2.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will embark on a four-day visit to India starting Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Thursday. This will be Carney's first visit to India after he assumed office following Justin Trudeau.
The Canadian PM will arrive in Mumbai on Friday. Over the next two days, he will participate in separate business engagements, interact with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and Canadian Pension Funds based in India.
According to the press release, Carney will arrive in New Delhi on 1st March. The Canadian PM, along with Prime Minister Modi, will hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House on March 2. Both leaders will review the progress achieved across diverse areas of the India – Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025).
Both Prime Ministers will also attend the India–Canada CEOs Forum scheduled later in the day. “The two Prime Ministers have earlier agreed to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for each other’s concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities,” the statement said. Apart from India, Carney will also travel to Australia and Japan, an official statement from Carney's office said on Monday.
