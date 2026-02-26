ETV Bharat / bharat

Canadian PM Mark Carney To Visit India From Tomorrow

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will embark on a four-day visit to India starting Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Thursday. This will be Carney's first visit to India after he assumed office following Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian PM will arrive in Mumbai on Friday. Over the next two days, he will participate in separate business engagements, interact with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and Canadian Pension Funds based in India.