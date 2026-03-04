ETV Bharat / bharat

Canada PM's Visit To India Built Strong Foundation For Truly Renewed Partnership: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the just-concluded visit of his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney has built a strong foundation for a truly renewed partnership between the two countries.

Modi also said that he was looking forward to working with Prime Minister Carney to build a future defined by trust, growth, innovation and shared prosperity for the people of both nations.

He said this in response to a video posted by Carney on X, highlighting some key moments of his visit where the Canadian prime minister had said that his visit to India was not just a renewal of the Canada-India partnership but an expansion with new ambition and focus, between two confident countries charting their own course for the future.

"You are absolutely right, Prime Minister Carney. Your visit has built a strong foundation for a truly renewed partnership. I look forward to working together with you to build a future defined by trust, growth, innovation and shared prosperity for the people of our nations," Modi wrote on X.