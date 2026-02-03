ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can You Refuse Registration Of An FIR': SC To UP In 2021 Hate Crime Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government, saying why it did not invoke the appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code in an FIR lodged in an alleged hate crime in Noida in 2021.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked, "can you refuse registration of an FIR?”

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, contended that the plea relates to alleged hate crime and a trial in the case was going on. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, submitted that there is a refusal to lodge an FIR for the offences under the IPC which relates to hate crime.

The petitioner's counsel argued that he is showing a pattern of reluctance on the part of the state authorities to take cognisance of the fact that this kind of a thing has actually happened.

The bench said it has already reserved its order on a batch of pleas raising the issue of hate speeches. "Why did you not register offences for the allegations which were made out?" the bench asked the state's counsel. Nataraj submitted that it was the fault of the concerned investigating officer, and an inquiry has been initiated.

"Initiating an inquiry is not the answer to the question as to why the offences were not registered," the bench said. "Does that solve the problem of non-registration of the case for the appropriate provisions?" the bench asked.

The bench observed that unless the case was registered under the appropriate provisions and an investigation was done, whether the offences were made out or not, how the case would proceed. Nataraj said a chargesheet in the case was filed for various offences on the basis of the materials.

"Be a little objective. You may refuse sanction, that is a different thing. But can you refuse registration of an FIR?" the bench said. The bench said a direction can be issued to register it right now.