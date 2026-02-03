'Can You Refuse Registration Of An FIR': SC To UP In 2021 Hate Crime Case
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj submitted that it was the fault of the concerned investigating officer, and an inquiry has been initiated.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 3, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government, saying why it did not invoke the appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code in an FIR lodged in an alleged hate crime in Noida in 2021.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked, "can you refuse registration of an FIR?”
Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, contended that the plea relates to alleged hate crime and a trial in the case was going on. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, submitted that there is a refusal to lodge an FIR for the offences under the IPC which relates to hate crime.
The petitioner's counsel argued that he is showing a pattern of reluctance on the part of the state authorities to take cognisance of the fact that this kind of a thing has actually happened.
The bench said it has already reserved its order on a batch of pleas raising the issue of hate speeches. "Why did you not register offences for the allegations which were made out?" the bench asked the state's counsel. Nataraj submitted that it was the fault of the concerned investigating officer, and an inquiry has been initiated.
"Initiating an inquiry is not the answer to the question as to why the offences were not registered," the bench said. "Does that solve the problem of non-registration of the case for the appropriate provisions?" the bench asked.
The bench observed that unless the case was registered under the appropriate provisions and an investigation was done, whether the offences were made out or not, how the case would proceed. Nataraj said a chargesheet in the case was filed for various offences on the basis of the materials.
"Be a little objective. You may refuse sanction, that is a different thing. But can you refuse registration of an FIR?" the bench said. The bench said a direction can be issued to register it right now.
The bench also referred to sanction under section 196 of the CrPC, which deals with prosecution for offences against the state and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence. Ahmadi said the FIR ought to have been registered for the offences punishable under sections 153-B and 295-A of the IPC.
While section 153-B deals with offence of imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, section 295-A pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.
Ahmadi said such incidents were happening, and it was not good for national integration. "Let us not give it that colour," the bench observed.
The bench observed that it is an individual incident before it, and added, "we have entertained your writ petition, and we expect the government to take action. Let it remain at that”.
After hearing submissions, the bench granted one week to Nataraj to seek instructions and posted the matter for hearing on February 13, 2026.
The apex court was hearing a plea seeking a fair investigation and trial on a complaint by a senior citizen who claimed that he was abused and tortured in an alleged hate crime in Noida in July 2021.
The plea has also sought initiation of appropriate departmental or punitive proceedings against some police officers of Gautam Buddh Nagar district for allegedly failing to comply with the preventive and remedial measures as directed by the apex court in one of its earlier verdicts.
Read More