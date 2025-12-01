'Can Sit Idle, Solution Must Be Found As Hearing Only In Winters Won’t Work': Supreme Court On Air Pollution
The top court asked the Centre to bring on record short-term measures, which it took to curb air pollution.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 1, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a solution must be found to address the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR, which engulfs the region during the winter season, and stressed "none of us can sit idle", and it cannot be treated as a "customary" case to be listed only during the winter months.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the central government authorities before the bench.
During the hearing, the bench asked the Centre to bring on record short-term measures, which it took to curb air pollution and asked, “What is the action plan (which has been implemented)?” Bhati said she can give a detailed list of what steps have been taken under each of the heads.
"None of us can sit idle," said the bench, adding that assuming that is an issue which cannot have a solution. "We cannot assume and presume like that, and solutions have to be found, and that solution must come from subject experts… courts may not have that kind of expertise. But we can definitely provide a platform for all the stakeholders to discuss and deliberate, and find out a solution," said the CJI.
The bench, seeking clarity on immediate and long-term measures, asked the Centre to bring on record specific steps of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others to apprise it of the short and long-term measures to curb air pollution.
The bench stressed that it is concerned about the actionable plan and if the concerned authorities can come up with a plan, then it can direct the concerned governments to give effect to that. "I can give a detailed list of what steps have been taken under each of the heads," said Bhati.
"Has your action plan had any effectiveness?" asked the bench. The bench further queried if there was an action plan to address air pollution. "Has it been revisited to find why it did not have an impact?"
"If you had an action plan, what were your expectations? Up to what level you thought you would bring (down the air pollution level)," observed the bench.
The bench emphasised that the air pollution issue in the Delhi-NCR cannot be treated as a "customary" case to be listed only during the winter months. The bench said the matter will be taken twice in a month to find out short and long-term solutions to the air pollution crisis.
On the aspect of stubble burning, the apex court shifted away from its usual stance on stubble burning. "The issue of stubble burning should not unnecessarily become a political issue or an issue of ego," noted the bench.
CJI, who comes from a farmer's family at Hissar in Haryana, questioned the usual blame on stubble burning as the key contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR. "Stubble burning was there during COVID, but why could people see clear blue skies? This suggests other factors are at play," said the CJI.
"We do not want to comment on stubble burning as it is incorrect to pass the burden onto people (farmers) who are hardly represented in this court," said the CJI.
"The Delhi pollution matter cannot be listed customarily in October, and rather it should be taken up regularly at least twice a month," said the bench. CJI, referring to Monday's Air Quality Index (AQI), said, "My brother (Justice Bagchi) tells me that just because this item is listed today and heard… there is improvement in the AQI levels."
Bhati referred to the key contributors to air pollution. The bench was informed that stubble burning, vehicular pollution, construction dust, road dust and biomass burning have been named as contributors. "We would like to have a report within a week on the measures taken to contain other factors," the bench said. The bench also referred to unplanned urban growth and the rising aspirational population in the country.
"None of the cities of the country were developed to accommodate this scale of population or with the thought that each home would have multiple cars. Let us see which measures are suggested to us and how these measures are implemented or are only on paper," said the CJI, adding that the development of cities should not hurt the quality of life.
The bench said it will ensure that the air pollution matter is listed twice a month throughout the year to monitor the implementation of long-term and short-term measures. After hearing detailed submissions, the bench listed the plea for hearing on December 10.
