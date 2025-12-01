ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can Sit Idle, Solution Must Be Found As Hearing Only In Winters Won’t Work': Supreme Court On Air Pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a solution must be found to address the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR, which engulfs the region during the winter season, and stressed "none of us can sit idle", and it cannot be treated as a "customary" case to be listed only during the winter months.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the central government authorities before the bench.

During the hearing, the bench asked the Centre to bring on record short-term measures, which it took to curb air pollution and asked, “What is the action plan (which has been implemented)?” Bhati said she can give a detailed list of what steps have been taken under each of the heads.

"None of us can sit idle," said the bench, adding that assuming that is an issue which cannot have a solution. "We cannot assume and presume like that, and solutions have to be found, and that solution must come from subject experts… courts may not have that kind of expertise. But we can definitely provide a platform for all the stakeholders to discuss and deliberate, and find out a solution," said the CJI.

The bench, seeking clarity on immediate and long-term measures, asked the Centre to bring on record specific steps of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others to apprise it of the short and long-term measures to curb air pollution.

The bench stressed that it is concerned about the actionable plan and if the concerned authorities can come up with a plan, then it can direct the concerned governments to give effect to that. "I can give a detailed list of what steps have been taken under each of the heads," said Bhati.

"Has your action plan had any effectiveness?" asked the bench. The bench further queried if there was an action plan to address air pollution. "Has it been revisited to find why it did not have an impact?"

"If you had an action plan, what were your expectations? Up to what level you thought you would bring (down the air pollution level)," observed the bench.