Can Scrutinise Citizenship Constitutionally Mandated And Crystallised By Virtue Of RP Act EC to SC
The petitioners argued that the ECI does not possess the power under the Constitution to scrutinise the citizenship of existing electors while conducting an SIR.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 10:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that the ECI is vested with the power to scrutinise whether an individual fulfils the criteria for being registered as a voter, which includes an assessment of citizenship, and such scrutiny is constitutionally mandated and crystallised by virtue of the RP Act 1950.
The poll body filed an affidavit in response to a plea filed by DMK challenging the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.
The affidavit said, “The ECI is vested with the power to scrutinise whether an individual fulfils the criteria for being registered as a voter, which includes, inter alia, an assessment of citizenship. Such scrutiny is constitutionally mandated and
crystallised by virtue of RP Act 1950. This power flows directly from the provisions of Article 324 read with 326 of the Constitution of India and Sections 16 and 19 of the RP (Representation of the People) Act 1950”.
The petitioners have argued that the ECI does not possess the power under the Constitution to scrutinise the citizenship of existing electors while conducting an SIR. It was argued that by obligating electors to submit eligibility documents to prove citizenship the ECI is usurping the powers available only to the central government under the Citizenship Act, 1955.
The petitioners further submitted that on a perusal of Articles 5, 10 and 11 of the Constitution, once citizenship is recognised, it shall continue for all purposes, and it is only the Parliament which can regulate aspects of citizenship relatable to acquisition and termination, to the exclusion of any other authority, including the ECI.
“It is respectfully submitted that the aforesaid contentions are patently erroneous, and based on an incorrect understanding of Articles 5, 10, 11, and the provisions of Part XV of the Constitution of India, the statutory framework provided under the RP Act, as well as the Citizenship Act, 1955”, said the ECI, in its affidavit.
The poll body contended that Article 326 of the Constitution mandates that the elections to the House of People and to the legislative assembly of every state shall be on the basis of adult suffrage; that is to say, every person who is a citizen of India and who is not less than eighteen years of age.
Also, the person, who votes, should not be disqualified under Constitution or any law on the grounds of non-residence, unsoundness of mind, crime or corrupt or illegal practice. The poll body said the right to be registered in the electoral rolls, guaranteed under Article 326 of the Constitution, is made contingent on the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria prescribed therein, one of which is citizenship.
“Section 16 of the RP Act, expressly alludes to citizenship as a qualification. Section 19 introduces an additional qualification along with adulthood, i.e., the prospective elector must be ordinarily resident in a constituency. Notably, the RP Act, 1950 has been framed by the Parliament in exercise of its powers under Articles 245, 246, 327 read with Entry 72 of List I of Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, thus has the force of law”, said the affidavit.
DMK’s plea is likely to be taken up for hearing in the coming week. The petition, filed by R S Bharathi, organising secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has called the exercise unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights.
The plea sought quashing the EC’s notification of October 27 for undertaking the exercise of SIR in the state. The plea said SIR is a clear case of constitutional overreach as Article 324 of the Constitution, while vesting the poll body with superintendence and control over elections, operates only in fields unoccupied by legislation.
“By imposing citizenship-like burdens of proof, the SIR appears to be acting beyond its statutory purpose, effectively functioning as a de facto National Register of Citizens (NRC). Through this exercise, the Respondent has reversed the settled presumption of legitimacy accorded to an enrolled elector and placed an onerous burden on registered voters to re-establish their citizenship, without adequate notice”, said the plea.
The plea said orders even allow electoral registration officers (EROs) to refer cases of ‘suspected foreign nationals’ to the competent authority under the Citizenship Act, 1955, without due process. “The question whether a person is a foreigner i.e., non-citizen is a question of fact and has to be determined by the Union Government under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Given the quasi-judicial character of such an exercise, it would require careful and detailed scrutiny of evidence and cannot be conducted by the Respondent summarily,” it said.
Read more