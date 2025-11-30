ETV Bharat / bharat

Can Scrutinise Citizenship Constitutionally Mandated And Crystallised By Virtue Of RP Act EC to SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that the ECI is vested with the power to scrutinise whether an individual fulfils the criteria for being registered as a voter, which includes an assessment of citizenship, and such scrutiny is constitutionally mandated and crystallised by virtue of the RP Act 1950.

The poll body filed an affidavit in response to a plea filed by DMK challenging the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

The affidavit said, “The ECI is vested with the power to scrutinise whether an individual fulfils the criteria for being registered as a voter, which includes, inter alia, an assessment of citizenship. Such scrutiny is constitutionally mandated and

crystallised by virtue of RP Act 1950. This power flows directly from the provisions of Article 324 read with 326 of the Constitution of India and Sections 16 and 19 of the RP (Representation of the People) Act 1950”.

The petitioners have argued that the ECI does not possess the power under the Constitution to scrutinise the citizenship of existing electors while conducting an SIR. It was argued that by obligating electors to submit eligibility documents to prove citizenship the ECI is usurping the powers available only to the central government under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The petitioners further submitted that on a perusal of Articles 5, 10 and 11 of the Constitution, once citizenship is recognised, it shall continue for all purposes, and it is only the Parliament which can regulate aspects of citizenship relatable to acquisition and termination, to the exclusion of any other authority, including the ECI.

“It is respectfully submitted that the aforesaid contentions are patently erroneous, and based on an incorrect understanding of Articles 5, 10, 11, and the provisions of Part XV of the Constitution of India, the statutory framework provided under the RP Act, as well as the Citizenship Act, 1955”, said the ECI, in its affidavit.

The poll body contended that Article 326 of the Constitution mandates that the elections to the House of People and to the legislative assembly of every state shall be on the basis of adult suffrage; that is to say, every person who is a citizen of India and who is not less than eighteen years of age.