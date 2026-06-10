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Can RLM's Unelected Deepak Prakash Remain As Minister In Bihar? Supreme Court To Decide

In this connection, a petitioner, S R Chaudhary, approached the Supreme Court. On August 17, 2001, a three-judge bench of the SC delivered a historic verdict and said that the six-month exemption was only a one-time temporary relief. The court made it clear that no government can make a non-MLA a minister repeatedly during the tenure of the same Assembly, as this is against the principle of democratic accountability.

After not being able to get elected to the Assembly for six months, Tej Parkash Singh resigned on March 8, 1996. However, when the CM was changed during the same Vidhan Sabha term, and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal became the new CM of Punjab on November 21, 1996, Tej Prakash Singh was again sworn in as a minister on November 23, 1996, without having won an election.

The controversy has revived memories of the famous 2001 case "S R Chaudhary Vs State of Punjab", which is the petitioner's biggest legal weapon in this case. On September 9, 1995, then Punjab CM Harcharan Singh Brar, appointed Tej Parkash Singh, son of late CM Beant Singh, who was not an MLA, as a minister.

The petitioner argues that reinstatement of a minister after a gap of just 22 days is a direct violation of Article 164 (4) of the Constitution, as the grace period of six months cannot be artificially broken and reused during the tenure of the same legislature.

According to the petitioner, as per Article 164 (4) of the Constitution, Prakash's first appointment was on November 20, 2025, and his grace period to get elected as a legislator expired on May 19, 2026.

On May 7, 2026, when Chaudhary expanded his Cabinet, Prakash was again inducted as Panchayati Raj Minister. In between, Prakash did not hold any post for 22 days.

According to the petitioner, Prakash was first inducted into the Cabinet of then CM Nitish Kumar as Panchayat Raj Minister on November 20, 2025. On April 15, 2026, that Cabinet was dissolved after Nitish resigned. Later, Samrat Chaudhary took oath as the new CM.

As per the petitioner, Prakash, a leader of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) is neither a member of Bihar's Legislature Assembly, nor of the Legislative Council. Despite this, he has been given the ministerial post for the second time, which is a violation of the Constitution.

Chandigarh : The re-appointment of Deepak Prakash as a minister in the Bihar Cabinet led by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary without him winning the elections has now come under the legal scrutiny of the country's highest court. According to sources, a social activist in Bihar, Rakesh Kumar Singh, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of his ministerial post.

The question now is whether the cases of Punjab and Bihar are different. In Punjab, Tej Prakash had completed six months of his tenure during his first term, whereas in Bihar, Deepak Prakash has remained a minister for only four months and 26 days during his first term, and then, after a gap of 22 days, was made a minister again on May 7, 2026.

In such a scenario, can he get a respite of six more months from May 7, 2026?

Punjab and Haryana High Court Senior Advocate Rupinder Pal Kaur said, "The basis of the SC order is not only the completion of the six-month period. Its crux is that becoming a minister as a non-MLA for the second time during the tenure of the same Assembly is in itself a violation of the Constitution. The court said that Section 164 (4) is not an 'enabling provision', but a disqualification and restriction that applies to a non-MLA minister."

When asked whether Prakash's tenure as a minister ended after a full six months from November 20, 2025, that is, on May 19, 2026, or if he deserves a grace period of 22 more days, she said, "The SC had clearly said this privilege belongs to the person concerned... If the person concerned resigns before the completion of the continuous period of six months and is not elected to the Vidhan Sabha later, then he cannot be reappointed as a minister during the tenure of the Vidhan Sabha."

According to Kaur, "Prakash's six-month term began on November 20, 2025 and ended on May 19, 2026. Taking oath for the second time on May 7, 2026 does not start a new six-month term, as his one-time constitutional concession had already been used. After the expiry of May 19, 2026, his tenure should be deemed to have automatically ended, unless the court takes a different view. Therefore, the gap of 22 days is also legally meaningless. The term will be counted from the date of first appointment. In fact, Prakash now has no new constitutional term left. His 'one-time slot' has already been used."

Taking a different route, former Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh, has linked the issue to morality rather than calling it a legal violation. Talking about whether a non-MLA can be made a minister for the second time, he said, "There may be no problem in this legally, but it is morally wrong, because doing so is against the spirit of the Constitution."

He took a jibe at this practice and termed it wrong. "Neither those who become such ministers have any shame, nor those who make them," he said.

What Observers Say

Speaking about the 2001 Punjab verdict, senior journalist Jatinder Pannu said, "Politicians enjoy their power by resorting to legal tricks and their cases remain pending in the courts for many years. In this case too, Tej Prakash Singh, son of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, was a minister for six months in the Harcharan Singh Brar government without being elected as an MLA. Then during the tenure of the same Vidhan Sabha, Tej Prakash Singh was again appointed as Transport Minister in the Rajinder Kaur Bhattal government, even when he was not an MLA. This government lasted till March 12, 1997, thus his second term lasted for 109 days. Nearly four years after all this, the Supreme Court declared Tej Prakash's appointment unconstitutional, but also said the decisions that he had taken as minister will not be reversed."

Giving another example, Jatinder Pannu said, "Congress leader O P Soni had filed an 'election petition' in court against Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Sidhu was the winning candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Amritsar seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections while O P Soni from the Congress had lost the elections. After the defeat, Soni had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging Sidhu's victory and had raised several serious allegations of illegal methods being adopted during the elections against Sidhu. The matter remained in court for a long time. In 2017, Sidhu himself left the BJP and joined the Congress, after which Captain Amarinder Singh brokered a compromise between the two."

Pannu cited another example, saying, "The Madras High Court has disposed of the 2016 election petition of the Radhapuram Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu on June 3, 2026, in which DMK leader M Appavu has been declared the actual winner for the term from 2016 to 2021. The court has ordered that Appavu's name be written in the records of the Assembly as the MLA for that term, while quashing the 2016 victory of then winner Inbadurai. However, by then, the defeated candidate had served his entire term as an MLA."