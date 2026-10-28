ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can Right To Vote Be Lost Forever?': SC Grills ECI On Form 6 In Delhi SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive under the microscope, grilling the Election Commission of India (ECI) over issues associated with filling out Forms 6 and Form 8, and underscoring that the poll body has no authority to modify the statutory forms 6, 7 and 8.

Underscoring the centrality of the franchise, the court questioned whether a voter could be permanently deprived of the right to vote merely for failing to submit an enumeration form. “Right to vote is a vital right… Let us say a voter did not respond. Will that be ground to forfeit the right forever?” asked the Apex court, before further querying whether a voter who had neither shifted residence nor filed the enumeration form could be excluded indefinitely from the electoral rolls.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate D S Naidu represented the Election Commission. The bench pointed out that Form 6 is meant for first-time voters, where applicants must declare that they have not voted before.

Justice Bagchi said that Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8 are "cast in stone" and cannot be changed, though in the SIR process, the poll panel has residual powers to add to them by seeking declarations.

The apex court also asked the poll panel to devise a mechanism to reach out to 47 lakh of 1.45 crore Delhi voters whose names were struck out in the draft voter list.

"Why Form 6, And Not Enumeration Forms Or Form 8?"

The bench questioned why voters whose names appeared in earlier electoral rolls, but were omitted from the draft voter list prepared under Delhi's SIR, are being asked to file Form 6, which is meant for first-time voter registration.

The bench observed that in Delhi, many persons could not be served enumeration forms because they changed addresses or temporarily moved out of the city for work. "Why can't they be given an opportunity to fill enumeration forms or file Form 8 (to show change in address), instead of filing Form 6," asked the bench.

Naidu said after serving the enumeration form, thousands of BLOs visited almost every house to collect them back. “Right to vote is a vital right… Let us say a voter is lax and did not respond, will that be grounds to forfeit the right forever?” asked Justice Bagchi.

Citing a hypothetical cut-off date, the bench said the voter was unable to respond for various reasons but later comes and wants to submit the papers; however, the poll panel says no, and requires the voter to fill Form 6.

“There is this structural incongruity, which needs to be addressed. How does he respond? If he has not filled the enumeration form, and the draft is published. He has not shifted… Will you say that they forever lose their right to come into the electoral roll?" asked Justice Bagchi.

Temporary Move Vs Permanent Shift

Naidu said if the enumeration form was not responded to, and the person is categorised as shifted or dead, then the final list is done, and stressed that it is not final in the sense that a person can walk in anytime until the nomination date, submit his form and ask to be included. “Exclusion does not happen…,” said Naidu.

Questioning further, the bench gave an example: If a person shifts from one booth to another, or one constituency to another, “It is a temporary move, not shifting. In the Representation of People Act, there is a very clear definition of what shifting is. Even if someone moves out temporarily, he has not shifted… I have not shifted from my constituency where I am a voter, but am I present in my constituency?” said Justice Bagchi.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri, said somebody has actually shifted from Sarita Vihar to Vasant Kunj; and that under the ECI’s current scheme, that person can't fill up their enumeration form, and is bound to be deleted from the draft roll.

“Because they are saying if your address is not the same because the enumeration form contains your earlier printed address…,” said Bhushan, submitting that out of 47 lakh deleted voters, 43 lakh are shown as permanently shifted or absent.

Naidu said half the nation has gone through this process and there hasn't been even one prosecution. He explained why they are calling it first time: "Because it is a clean slate, insofar as the draft list was not there, and first time insofar as this SIR is concerned."

"Don't Go By Cut-Off Date In Delhi"