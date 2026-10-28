'Can Right To Vote Be Lost Forever?': SC Grills ECI On Form 6 In Delhi SIR
"Bihar not a final determination of every question... Haven't adjudicated on 'logical discrepancy' in Bengal, which was permitted as an interim arrangement," said Justice Bagchi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive under the microscope, grilling the Election Commission of India (ECI) over issues associated with filling out Forms 6 and Form 8, and underscoring that the poll body has no authority to modify the statutory forms 6, 7 and 8.
Underscoring the centrality of the franchise, the court questioned whether a voter could be permanently deprived of the right to vote merely for failing to submit an enumeration form. “Right to vote is a vital right… Let us say a voter did not respond. Will that be ground to forfeit the right forever?” asked the Apex court, before further querying whether a voter who had neither shifted residence nor filed the enumeration form could be excluded indefinitely from the electoral rolls.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate D S Naidu represented the Election Commission. The bench pointed out that Form 6 is meant for first-time voters, where applicants must declare that they have not voted before.
Justice Bagchi said that Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8 are "cast in stone" and cannot be changed, though in the SIR process, the poll panel has residual powers to add to them by seeking declarations.
The apex court also asked the poll panel to devise a mechanism to reach out to 47 lakh of 1.45 crore Delhi voters whose names were struck out in the draft voter list.
"Why Form 6, And Not Enumeration Forms Or Form 8?"
The bench questioned why voters whose names appeared in earlier electoral rolls, but were omitted from the draft voter list prepared under Delhi's SIR, are being asked to file Form 6, which is meant for first-time voter registration.
The bench observed that in Delhi, many persons could not be served enumeration forms because they changed addresses or temporarily moved out of the city for work. "Why can't they be given an opportunity to fill enumeration forms or file Form 8 (to show change in address), instead of filing Form 6," asked the bench.
Naidu said after serving the enumeration form, thousands of BLOs visited almost every house to collect them back. “Right to vote is a vital right… Let us say a voter is lax and did not respond, will that be grounds to forfeit the right forever?” asked Justice Bagchi.
Citing a hypothetical cut-off date, the bench said the voter was unable to respond for various reasons but later comes and wants to submit the papers; however, the poll panel says no, and requires the voter to fill Form 6.
“There is this structural incongruity, which needs to be addressed. How does he respond? If he has not filled the enumeration form, and the draft is published. He has not shifted… Will you say that they forever lose their right to come into the electoral roll?" asked Justice Bagchi.
Temporary Move Vs Permanent Shift
Naidu said if the enumeration form was not responded to, and the person is categorised as shifted or dead, then the final list is done, and stressed that it is not final in the sense that a person can walk in anytime until the nomination date, submit his form and ask to be included. “Exclusion does not happen…,” said Naidu.
Questioning further, the bench gave an example: If a person shifts from one booth to another, or one constituency to another, “It is a temporary move, not shifting. In the Representation of People Act, there is a very clear definition of what shifting is. Even if someone moves out temporarily, he has not shifted… I have not shifted from my constituency where I am a voter, but am I present in my constituency?” said Justice Bagchi.
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri, said somebody has actually shifted from Sarita Vihar to Vasant Kunj; and that under the ECI’s current scheme, that person can't fill up their enumeration form, and is bound to be deleted from the draft roll.
“Because they are saying if your address is not the same because the enumeration form contains your earlier printed address…,” said Bhushan, submitting that out of 47 lakh deleted voters, 43 lakh are shown as permanently shifted or absent.
Naidu said half the nation has gone through this process and there hasn't been even one prosecution. He explained why they are calling it first time: "Because it is a clean slate, insofar as the draft list was not there, and first time insofar as this SIR is concerned."
"Don't Go By Cut-Off Date In Delhi"
The bench asked the ECI’s counsel to discuss the issues related to filling out forms 6 and 8 with the authorities, and added, “Don't go by any cut-off date (October 30), as nothing is happening in Delhi… Continue to invite people… There is no cut-off date and people can submit any time… In Form 6, you can verify whatever document they attach…”
The bench also said the process regarding Form 8 could be simplified, and that the poll panel can then tell the court how many people out of 43 lakh they were able to include.
The bench observed that Form 8 is for correcting details or shifting of residence, and that the individual can disclose the earlier polling booth, electoral roll particulars and voter number, along with providing the new address. “Why should that person be required to submit Form 6?” it asked.
The bench observed that issuing Form 6 to a person already enrolled in an earlier voter list may be an erroneous approach, adding that Form 6 is meant for someone seeking enrolment for the first time.
Can't Alter Prescribed Formats For Forms 6, 7 & 8
Bhushan said approximately 43 lakh people were excluded from the draft voter list because they had either shifted residence or were absent, and they were not added because they failed to submit enumeration forms, because these were sent to outdated addresses.
The bench suggested that classifying excluded voters only under categories of shifted or absent is insufficient, and a residual category could be introduced for voters who fail to submit the SIR enumeration form for other reasons.
Bhushan stressed that compelling such voters to submit Form 6 would force them to falsely declare that they have never voted until now, and those who have shifted should be permitted to submit an enumeration form, along with Form 8. The bench made it clear that forms 6, 7, and 8 are prescribed formats, and that the poll panel cannot alter them.
"Why don't you permit them to submit the enumeration form, instead of Form 6?" asked the bench, suggesting that the deadline for enumeration forms could also be extended. Naidu agreed that the ECI will have a discussion these suggestions.
The bench suggested that the list of deleted persons be published, and those persons be asked to contact the nearest BLO to file Form 8.
"Yet To Rule On Logical Discrepancy"
Regarding the legality of the "logical discrepancy" category, when Naidu contended that the bench had examined every stage of the SIR process and upheld its validity, the bench said its decision in the Bihar SIR matter did not amount to a final determination of every issue arising from the SIR.
Justice Bagchi then observed that the court has not adjudicated on the "logical discrepancy" category with respect to the West Bengal SIR, where it was only permitted as an interim arrangement, adding that it was not adjudicated during the Bihar SIR, as it did not have this category.
"Bihar is not a final determination of every question arising in these proceedings. In Bihar, the Election Commission had not initially undertaken logical discrepancy as a category. We permitted it as an interim arrangement in West Bengal. We have not finally adjudicated upon the legality of the logical discrepancy exercise," Justice Bagchi said.
"We do not wish to make further comments because observations in sensitive matters are sometimes taken out of context. These observations are not conclusive. There is a difficulty when judicial observations are repeatedly cited out of context as if every issue has already been decided," he added.
The Apex court will take up the matter after two weeks. The apex court was hearing a matter connected to the Delhi SIR.
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