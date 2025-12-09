Can't The ECI Decide The Presumptive Stage Of Citizenship? Asks SC Hearing Pleas Opposing SIR
The top court observed that citizenship is a constitutional imperative and Section 19 of ROPA is enacted on the bedrock of Article 325.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 9, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday posed a series of queries before counsel, who argued that the citizenship issue cannot be decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The apex court asked, can the poll panel do an inquiry in case of doubtful citizens? Can't the ECI decide the presumptive stage of citizenship? Also, should an illegal immigrant, supposedly residing here for more than 10 years, stay on the electoral rolls, and would it not be incorrect to say that citizenship is presumed when residence and age are satisfied?
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the ECI’s decision to undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several states, including Bihar.
During the discussion on the aspect of whether the ECI can inquire into citizenship, the bench orally observed that citizenship is a constitutional imperative and Section 19 of the Representation of People Act (ROPA) is enacted on the bedrock of Article 325.
Justice Bagchi orally observed that if an illegal immigrant residing here for a long time, say more than 10 years, should they stay on the electoral rolls? “To say that citizenship is presumed when residence and age is satisfied will be incorrect. It is not dependent on residence or age since citizenship is a constitutional requirement”, observed the bench.
The bench also asked can the ECI adopt an inquisitorial approach to determine whether a person is a citizen by requesting documents? It further queried is its power of supervision is limited to verifying the age and residence of an elector?
A counsel contended before the bench that the citizenship issue cannot be decided by ECI, as it can be only decided by the central government-appointed Foreigners' Tribunal.
It was also argued before the bench that the citizenship issue cannot be decided by the poll panel, which has to consider that a person is an Indian citizen and is of the age of 18 years and more and residing ordinarily in a constituency.
The bench observed that the ECI can doubt citizenship; therefore, can't the ECI decide the presumptive stage of citizenship? The petitioners argued that the revision exercise suffers from an unconstitutional shifting of the burden of proving citizenship onto ordinary voters.
The bench heard detailed submissions from senior advocates Shadan Farasat, P C Sen, and other counsel representing multiple petitioners opposing SIR. The counsel submitted that adult suffrage under Article 326 requires satisfaction of only three conditions, and they are Indian citizenship, attainment of 18 years of age, and absence of specific disqualifications.
Farasat said the ECI has no jurisdiction to prevent a person from being on the roll or to knock the person out of the roll, and if it doubts a person's citizenship, that enquiry must lead only to a reference to the district magistrate, and determination can be made only by the Centre or a Foreigners’ Tribunal.
He added that removal from the electoral roll requires a full-fledged, independent determination, not an "inquisitorial exercise" by electoral officials.
The bench observed that there is a difference between determination and inquiry, and asked can the ECI do an inquiry in case of doubtful citizens? “But will it be beyond the jurisdiction of ECI, keeping in view its constitutional power to do a process which is inquisitorial in nature? Like where an inclusion looks highly dubious and thus makes the process streamlined," asked the bench. The apex court will continue to hear the arguments on December 11.
Read More