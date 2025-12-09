ETV Bharat / bharat

Can't The ECI Decide The Presumptive Stage Of Citizenship? Asks SC Hearing Pleas Opposing SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday posed a series of queries before counsel, who argued that the citizenship issue cannot be decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The apex court asked, can the poll panel do an inquiry in case of doubtful citizens? Can't the ECI decide the presumptive stage of citizenship? Also, should an illegal immigrant, supposedly residing here for more than 10 years, stay on the electoral rolls, and would it not be incorrect to say that citizenship is presumed when residence and age are satisfied?

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the ECI’s decision to undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several states, including Bihar.

During the discussion on the aspect of whether the ECI can inquire into citizenship, the bench orally observed that citizenship is a constitutional imperative and Section 19 of the Representation of People Act (ROPA) is enacted on the bedrock of Article 325.

Justice Bagchi orally observed that if an illegal immigrant residing here for a long time, say more than 10 years, should they stay on the electoral rolls? “To say that citizenship is presumed when residence and age is satisfied will be incorrect. It is not dependent on residence or age since citizenship is a constitutional requirement”, observed the bench.

The bench also asked can the ECI adopt an inquisitorial approach to determine whether a person is a citizen by requesting documents? It further queried is its power of supervision is limited to verifying the age and residence of an elector?

A counsel contended before the bench that the citizenship issue cannot be decided by ECI, as it can be only decided by the central government-appointed Foreigners' Tribunal.

It was also argued before the bench that the citizenship issue cannot be decided by the poll panel, which has to consider that a person is an Indian citizen and is of the age of 18 years and more and residing ordinarily in a constituency.