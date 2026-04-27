ETV Bharat / bharat

Can Live-In Relationship Amount To Sexual Assault On False Promise Of Marriage?: SC Asks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned how a charge of sexual assault based on a false promise of marriage could arise from a long-term live-in relationship where the couple cohabited and even had a child.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench was hearing a case alleging rape on the false pretext of marriage. In the present matter, the parties had lived together for about 15 years and had a child.

The bench specifically asked the petitioner’s counsel about the existence of the essential ingredients of the offence and questioned the legal consequences of the relationship's breakdown. The bench orally asked, “Why did she go and live with him before marriage? See, now if we ask these questions, they say we are victim-shaming. What is this?”

"Once he (accused) walks out, does it become a criminal offence?" asked the bench. The woman claimed that the man lured her at a young age, concealing the fact that he was already married. It is alleged that the man promised to marry her and entered into a relationship with her. The bench further asked, "Why did she go live with him and have a child? Now she is saying sexual assault."

It has been claimed that the petitioner was unaware that the accused was already married and later discovered he had relationships with other women. Petitioner’s counsel contended that the allegation is that he sexually assaulted her and made a false promise of marriage. The counsel contended that the accused met her when she was merely 18 years old.

The bench pointed to the decade-long relationship and questioned the applicability of criminal charges. The bench observed, "So, there was a consensual relationship. They were living together."