Can Indian Air Force Personnel Leave For Civil Services? Jammu Kashmir High Court Says Yes With A Condition

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu has permitted an Indian Air Force (IAF) airman to be discharged from service so he can continue as an officer in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), subject to payment of Rs 3 lakh to the Air Force authorities.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, while deciding WP(C) No. 4190/2019 in Jammu, held that though the petitioner had breached service conditions, equity demanded that his career progression not be permanently derailed.

The petitioner, Himmat Kumar Raina, was enrolled in the IAF on June 27, 2006 as a Medical Assistant after completing his intermediate qualification. His regular engagement was to continue until June 26, 2026.

While being a part of IAF, Raina graduated in 2010. In response to a June 18, 2016 notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), he applied for the J&K Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE), 2016, seeking permission from Air Force authorities on June 20, 2016.

Permission was denied because the post he applied for did not fall under Group A. Despite this, he appeared in the examination, qualified, and was selected. His name figured in Notification No. PSC/Exam/47-1/2019 dated August 7, 2019.

He was appointed as a Junior Scale officer of the JKAS through Government Order No. 1015-GAD of 2019 dated September 13, 2019, with a direction to join within 21 days.

Raina sought discharge from the IAF on August 27, 2019, and again on September 16, 2019 after receiving the appointment order. Although one of the respondents had recommended his release and waiver of non-compliance with Air Force Orders AFO 4/2012 and AFO 33/2017 but the competent authority rejected his request on November 1, 2019.

Raina challenged the rejection order and sought directions to the Union of India and Indian Air Force authorities for issuing him a discharge certificate and restraining them from taking disciplinary action against him for joining the gazetted service.

The respondents, represented by Deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma, argued that Air Force Orders permit applications for civil posts only after seven years of service and only for Group A or equivalent posts. Since the Junior Scale KAS post carried grade pay of Rs 4,800 and was classified as Group B when equated with Government of India pay scales, Raina did not meet eligibility criteria.

Justice Dhar, in his 12-page judgment, found no fault in the IAF's interpretation of its governing rules. "The petitioner did not fulfill the eligibility criteria for being permitted to apply for the post of Junior Scale Administrative Officer in Government of J&K. The competent authority was, therefore, right in rejecting the application of the petitioner," the court held.