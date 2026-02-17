Can Indian Air Force Personnel Leave For Civil Services? Jammu Kashmir High Court Says Yes With A Condition
The petitioner posted as Medical Assistant in the IAF was selected in the JKAS, but was not discharged by the IAF authorities.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu has permitted an Indian Air Force (IAF) airman to be discharged from service so he can continue as an officer in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), subject to payment of Rs 3 lakh to the Air Force authorities.
Justice Sanjay Dhar, while deciding WP(C) No. 4190/2019 in Jammu, held that though the petitioner had breached service conditions, equity demanded that his career progression not be permanently derailed.
The petitioner, Himmat Kumar Raina, was enrolled in the IAF on June 27, 2006 as a Medical Assistant after completing his intermediate qualification. His regular engagement was to continue until June 26, 2026.
While being a part of IAF, Raina graduated in 2010. In response to a June 18, 2016 notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), he applied for the J&K Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE), 2016, seeking permission from Air Force authorities on June 20, 2016.
Permission was denied because the post he applied for did not fall under Group A. Despite this, he appeared in the examination, qualified, and was selected. His name figured in Notification No. PSC/Exam/47-1/2019 dated August 7, 2019.
He was appointed as a Junior Scale officer of the JKAS through Government Order No. 1015-GAD of 2019 dated September 13, 2019, with a direction to join within 21 days.
Raina sought discharge from the IAF on August 27, 2019, and again on September 16, 2019 after receiving the appointment order. Although one of the respondents had recommended his release and waiver of non-compliance with Air Force Orders AFO 4/2012 and AFO 33/2017 but the competent authority rejected his request on November 1, 2019.
Raina challenged the rejection order and sought directions to the Union of India and Indian Air Force authorities for issuing him a discharge certificate and restraining them from taking disciplinary action against him for joining the gazetted service.
The respondents, represented by Deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma, argued that Air Force Orders permit applications for civil posts only after seven years of service and only for Group A or equivalent posts. Since the Junior Scale KAS post carried grade pay of Rs 4,800 and was classified as Group B when equated with Government of India pay scales, Raina did not meet eligibility criteria.
Justice Dhar, in his 12-page judgment, found no fault in the IAF's interpretation of its governing rules. "The petitioner did not fulfill the eligibility criteria for being permitted to apply for the post of Junior Scale Administrative Officer in Government of J&K. The competent authority was, therefore, right in rejecting the application of the petitioner," the court held.
The court further ruled that AFO 16/2008, which permits discharge on compassionate or personal grounds, was not applicable to cases involving selection to civil posts.
Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in Amit Kumar Roy vs Union of India (2019), the court quoted: "A person who has been enrolled as a member of the Air Force does not have an unqualified right to depart from service at his or her will during the term of engagement. Such a construction… will seriously impinge upon manning levels and operational preparedness of the armed forces… A person enrolled cannot assert a general right to act in breach or defiance of those orders."
The court noted that while the Apex Court had exercised powers under Article 142 to grant equitable relief in that case, High Courts must assess facts carefully before adopting a similar course.
However, the court recorded that he belongs to a far-flung village in Doda district, which was militancy-affected during his schooling years. His parents were uneducated and from an economically weaker background. According to the pleadings, he joined the Air Force to support himself and his family and continued his studies alongside service.
"The tenacity and courage of the petitioner can be gauged from the fact that even while he was performing his job with the Indian Air Force, he continued to work hard and completed his graduation," Justice Dhar observed.
"Not only this, due to his brilliance, the petitioner without any formal coaching and without any regular studies, obtained the requisite merit in the Combined Competitive Examination and made it to J&K Administrative Service. This attitude of the petitioner and his urge to attain higher goals and excellence in his career is required to be appreciated and encouraged," the court added.
The recommendation by respondent No. 7 also recorded that Raina had shown great dedication and had no disciplinary violations during his Air Force service.
The court noted that nearly seven years had elapsed since Raina left the Air Force in 2019 and that directing his re-induction would expose him to disciplinary proceedings and effectively end his administrative career.
At the same time, Justice Dhar was clear that the petitioner had breached service conditions. “However, the petitioner cannot be allowed to go scot free as he has clearly been guilty of breach of conditions of his service in the Air Force. Therefore, appropriate conditions need to be attached,” the judgment stated.
Disposing of the writ petition, the High Court directed the respondents to issue a No Objection Certificate and discharge certificate to Raina, subject to his depositing Rs 3,00,000 with the Air Force authorities within two months of receipt of the judgment. The court further ordered that if any amount is due to him from the Air Force, the Rs 3 lakh shall be set off against those dues.
Read More: