Can IIT Delhi's Smart Body Armour Give Soldiers A Shot In The Arm?
The armour developed by the Textile and Fibre Engineering Department at IIT Delhi utilizes modern textile components and smart materials.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: For soldiers deployed to protect the nation, a bulletproof jacket serves as an essential protective shield; however, wearing such heavy gear for long periods during duty is a significant challenge. The excessive weight restricts physical movement, making it difficult to wear for extended durations.
To address this, researchers from the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi have developed a lightweight, flexible "smart" armour. Unlike traditional, heavy metal-based gear, this armour utilizes modern textile components and smart materials.
Developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this project aims to create protective gear that ensures soldier safety while remaining comfortable for long-term wear. The armour weighs approximately 1.8 kilograms, with an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per jacket.
Comfort And Compaction
Arjunit Dey, a second-year M.Tech student in the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi, noted that conventional armour systems were often quite heavy. The materials used in them also limited flexibility, making it difficult for soldiers to perform their duties while wearing them for long periods.
Recognizing the need to balance protection with comfort and ease of movement, the team began working with lightweight, flexible materials.
The first edition of the armour utilized a unidirectional (UD) laminate made from Dyneema, while the second one, an improvement upon the first, incorporates smart materials to enhance both protection and flexibility.
The most significant feature of the armour is the use of a "shear-thickening fluid", also known as a non-Newtonian fluid. The behavior of such a substance changes based on the pressure applied to it; it becomes highly resistant when subjected to sudden, intense pressure or impact.
Dey explained that the team has leveraged this property to create "smart flexible armour," designed to mitigate the force of sudden impacts. The goal is to develop protective gear that remains flexible under normal conditions but provides increased resistance upon impact, offering greater comfort to the wearer compared to traditional, rigid armour.
Weight And Cost
Weight was a critical consideration in this project. Dey noted that the armour weighs approximately 1.8 kilograms, with an estimated cost of 25,000 to 30,000 rupees per jacket. The researchers believe that lightweight, flexible protective gear can enhance mobility for soldiers, particularly in situations where they must wear the jacket for extended periods while on duty.
The team’s objective is to make the armour more comfortable without compromising safety.
Testing Protective Capability Against Bullets
The effectiveness of any bulletproof armour can only be assessed through rigorous testing. To this end, the protective material developed for this project is undergoing evaluation. Dey said that the panels are tested using 9mm bullets at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh, following established protocols.
This testing assesses the changes caused by the bullet's impact, as well as the resulting back-face deformation (deflection on the side opposite the impact). According to Dey, the purpose of this test is to observe how protective material stops or mitigates the impact of a bullet, and to determine how much of that impact reaches the area behind the material.
Research is also being conducted on armour designed to provide protection against knife attacks. The team’s work is not limited solely to bulletproof vests; the team members are now also developing armour to guard against knife-based assaults.
The objective is to create protective gear tailored to specific, diverse requirements. According to a student involved, the project has so far adhered to NIJ (National Institute of Justice) standards, and the team is actively working on further improvements.
Kevlar Vs Dyneema
Modern materials like Kevlar and Dyneema play a key role in the development of this armour. Dyneema, known as Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), is recognized for its high strength and lightweight properties. Kevlar, on the other hand, is a relatively more affordable material.
According to Dey, while Dyneema is more expensive than Kevlar, it may offer superior performance. Consequently, when selecting materials, factors such as cost, weight, and protective capability are all taken into account.
The research at IIT Delhi represents an effort to develop lightweight, modern protective gear for the defense sector. The primary goal is to identify armour for soldiers that offers effective protection while remaining comfortable to wear.
However, before it can be deployed for widespread use, the gear must pass all necessary tests and meet established standards. If this technology proves successful in further testing, it could pave the way for the development of lighter and more flexible protective equipment for soldiers in the future.
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