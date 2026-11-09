ETV Bharat / bharat

Can IIT Delhi's Smart Body Armour Give Soldiers A Shot In The Arm?

New Delhi: For soldiers deployed to protect the nation, a bulletproof jacket serves as an essential protective shield; however, wearing such heavy gear for long periods during duty is a significant challenge. The excessive weight restricts physical movement, making it difficult to wear for extended durations.

To address this, researchers from the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi have developed a lightweight, flexible "smart" armour. Unlike traditional, heavy metal-based gear, this armour utilizes modern textile components and smart materials.

Developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this project aims to create protective gear that ensures soldier safety while remaining comfortable for long-term wear. The armour weighs approximately 1.8 kilograms, with an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per jacket.

Comfort And Compaction

Arjunit Dey, a second-year M.Tech student in the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi, noted that conventional armour systems were often quite heavy. The materials used in them also limited flexibility, making it difficult for soldiers to perform their duties while wearing them for long periods.

Smart flexible armour developed by IIT Delhi researchers (ETV Bharat)

Recognizing the need to balance protection with comfort and ease of movement, the team began working with lightweight, flexible materials.

The first edition of the armour utilized a unidirectional (UD) laminate made from Dyneema, while the second one, an improvement upon the first, incorporates smart materials to enhance both protection and flexibility.

The most significant feature of the armour is the use of a "shear-thickening fluid", also known as a non-Newtonian fluid. The behavior of such a substance changes based on the pressure applied to it; it becomes highly resistant when subjected to sudden, intense pressure or impact.

Dey explained that the team has leveraged this property to create "smart flexible armour," designed to mitigate the force of sudden impacts. The goal is to develop protective gear that remains flexible under normal conditions but provides increased resistance upon impact, offering greater comfort to the wearer compared to traditional, rigid armour.

Weight And Cost

Weight was a critical consideration in this project. Dey noted that the armour weighs approximately 1.8 kilograms, with an estimated cost of 25,000 to 30,000 rupees per jacket. The researchers believe that lightweight, flexible protective gear can enhance mobility for soldiers, particularly in situations where they must wear the jacket for extended periods while on duty.

The team’s objective is to make the armour more comfortable without compromising safety.