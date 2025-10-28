Can Delhi Really Wash Away Its Smog? Experts Doubt Delhi’s Cloud Seeding Will Clear The Air
They say cloud seeding can enhance rainfall only if existing clouds have the right characteristics, and even then, results vary.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As Delhi suffers from its annual toxic smog blanket, the skies above the capital played host to an ambitious experiment, one that aimed to bring rain from the clouds. On Tuesday, a cloud seeding trial took place over portions of Delhi in a last-ditch attempt to clear the capital's polluted air. The plane involved in the mission has now returned to its base in Kanpur, officials confirmed.
But early hopes appear to have been dashed by existing atmospheric conditions. Meteorological data shows that moisture levels in the clouds above Delhi were below 20 per cent, too low to produce precipitation. In fact, experts cautioned that even the use of chemistry was not likely to create rain. Nevertheless, sources said that if conditions improve, another seeding flight could originate from Kanpur a day later.
What Experts Say?
Professor S N Mishra, meteorologist and climate change consultant, characterised the attempt as a good idea in principle, albeit ill-timed. "Theoretically, this latest attempt at cloud seeding was a good experiment. However, the current weather conditions are not suited for this. The western disturbances are tracking farther north, and most of the clouds over Delhi are high clouds formed from cyclonic storm outflows, which are unsuitable for seeding,” he told ETV Bharat.
“Cloud seeding can enhance rainfall only if existing clouds have the right characteristics. This seems more like an exercise to show action on pollution, rather than a scientifically sound solution.”
Nature Already Primed To Rain
Environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari questioned the timing and the necessity of the effort. “There already is significant cloud formation over Delhi today. The atmosphere is naturally primed for rain, so cloud seeding offers little additional benefit,” she said.
“With the approaching western disturbances, light to moderate showers are expected over the next 24-48 hours. Attempting cloud seeding under these conditions risks wasting public resources,” she added, further saying that while experiments like these grab headlines, the real solution lies in tackling pollution at its source, through stricter enforcement of emission norms, cleaner fuels, and stronger air quality standards.
Rain Will Come, Seeding Won’t Make Much Difference
Environmental and geospatial analyst Rajesh Paul agreed that while cloud seeding can enhance rainfall efficiency, it cannot create rain out of thin air. “If suitable clouds are already present, natural rainfall will occur when humidity and temperature align. Cloud seeding may only marginally increase rainfall intensity or duration,” he said.
“Given that a western disturbance is approaching, the chances of natural rain over the next 24-48 hours is already high. Artificial intervention may not be necessary.” According to him, cloud seeding should ideally be used when clouds exist, but they lack the internal dynamics needed to precipitate. Not when rain is already imminent.
Desperate Times, Desperate Measures
Expecting to face record-breaking pollution levels after Diwali, the Delhi government in September had signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur to conduct five cloud-seeding trials over northwest Delhi between October and November, at a cost of Rs 3.21 crore. As if on cue, the city has been reeling under its worst post-Diwali air in five years.
Despite an alleged 77.5 per cent drop in stubble burning, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached dangerous levels as PM2.5 reached 488 µg/m³ — almost 100 times beyond the WHO safe standard. A week after Diwali, pollution levels continue to be alarming. On Tuesday, the AQI was 350 in Siri Fort, 336 in Bawana, 324 in Mundka, all of which fall under the "very poor" grade.
The Science of Cloud Seeding
Cloud seeding is the dispersion of cloud-nuclei agents (silver iodide, salt, and/or dry ice) into clouds using aircraft or drones, to trigger the coalescence of water droplets to achieve rainfall. It has been conducted over many decades around the world, from China and the United Arab Emirates to Australia, to manage drought, suppress hail, and improve air quality.
For Delhi, it offers a ray of hope amid an unrelenting pollution crisis. However, experts caution against this, as results fluctuate a lot. The experimental setup could succeed if the right type of cloud is found, and the timing is right. But even if seeding is successful, the quantum of rain is uncertain. Moreover, environmental concerns about chemical residues and the distribution of rainfall in other locations, remain.
Silver Iodide Isn’t A Magic Wand
Environmental expert Hishmi Jamil Husain told ETV Bharat that cloud seeding involves injecting silver iodide or similar particles into moisture-laden clouds, to accelerate formation of droplets, thereby triggering rain. “It can enhance rainfall when humidity, temperature, and wind speed are favourable. However, it’s not a replacement for natural weather processes,” he said.
For environmentalist Bharati Chaturvedi, the very premise of cloud seeding raises ecological and ethical concerns. “Cloud seeding takes water from one place and alters local hydrological cycles. Yes, it can wash away suspended dust, but without addressing pollution sources like vehicles, construction and stubble burning, it’s meaningless,” she said.
“After a few days of rain, pollution levels will bounce back. This is not a sustainable solution, just a temporary, optical fix.” She cautioned that interventions like these could even disrupt local rainfall patterns if deployed repeatedly without proper scientific oversight.
Environmental campaigner Jai Dhar Gupta took a harsher stance, calling the trial an act of desperation. “Even if it rains, it only settles PM10 particles, not PM2.5, which is the main pollutant,” he said. “Using silver iodide to induce rain is like spraying chemicals into the Yamuna to suppress foam. It’s optics, not a solution,” he added.
An Annual Hazard
The city’s annual smog season is the result of a deadly mix of slow winter winds, farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, vehicular exhaust, and rampant industrial emissions. Diwali fireworks add to the haze, despite “green cracker” guidelines from the Supreme Court. According to a report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, Delhi’s air pollution is now reducing life expectancy by nearly 12 years.
While Delhi waits for monitoring or witnessing rain, artificially or naturally, to bring temporary relief, experts warn against a perception of miracle outcomes. Mishra summed it up, saying, “We can’t wash our way out of this crisis. Artificial rain may clean the skies for a day or two, but without long-term emission control, Delhi will keep choking every winter.”
