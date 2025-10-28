ETV Bharat / bharat

Can Delhi Really Wash Away Its Smog? Experts Doubt Delhi’s Cloud Seeding Will Clear The Air

The Cessna aircraft used in the second cloud seeding trial over Delhi, taking off from Kanpur on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As Delhi suffers from its annual toxic smog blanket, the skies above the capital played host to an ambitious experiment, one that aimed to bring rain from the clouds. On Tuesday, a cloud seeding trial took place over portions of Delhi in a last-ditch attempt to clear the capital's polluted air. The plane involved in the mission has now returned to its base in Kanpur, officials confirmed.

But early hopes appear to have been dashed by existing atmospheric conditions. Meteorological data shows that moisture levels in the clouds above Delhi were below 20 per cent, too low to produce precipitation. In fact, experts cautioned that even the use of chemistry was not likely to create rain. Nevertheless, sources said that if conditions improve, another seeding flight could originate from Kanpur a day later.

What Experts Say?

Professor S N Mishra, meteorologist and climate change consultant, characterised the attempt as a good idea in principle, albeit ill-timed. "Theoretically, this latest attempt at cloud seeding was a good experiment. However, the current weather conditions are not suited for this. The western disturbances are tracking farther north, and most of the clouds over Delhi are high clouds formed from cyclonic storm outflows, which are unsuitable for seeding,” he told ETV Bharat.

“Cloud seeding can enhance rainfall only if existing clouds have the right characteristics. This seems more like an exercise to show action on pollution, rather than a scientifically sound solution.”

Nature Already Primed To Rain

Environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari questioned the timing and the necessity of the effort. “There already is significant cloud formation over Delhi today. The atmosphere is naturally primed for rain, so cloud seeding offers little additional benefit,” she said.

“With the approaching western disturbances, light to moderate showers are expected over the next 24-48 hours. Attempting cloud seeding under these conditions risks wasting public resources,” she added, further saying that while experiments like these grab headlines, the real solution lies in tackling pollution at its source, through stricter enforcement of emission norms, cleaner fuels, and stronger air quality standards.

Rain Will Come, Seeding Won’t Make Much Difference

Environmental and geospatial analyst Rajesh Paul agreed that while cloud seeding can enhance rainfall efficiency, it cannot create rain out of thin air. “If suitable clouds are already present, natural rainfall will occur when humidity and temperature align. Cloud seeding may only marginally increase rainfall intensity or duration,” he said.

“Given that a western disturbance is approaching, the chances of natural rain over the next 24-48 hours is already high. Artificial intervention may not be necessary.” According to him, cloud seeding should ideally be used when clouds exist, but they lack the internal dynamics needed to precipitate. Not when rain is already imminent.

Desperate Times, Desperate Measures