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'Can Crushing Women's Aspirations Be A Victory For Democracy?' Asks Former Union Minister Smriti Irani

She said that every Indian woman will ask the parties who opposed the Bill whether trampling upon the dreams and aspirations of women can be called a victory for democracy.

Terming the defeat of the Bill as ‘extremely unfortunate and shameful’, she said, “The Congress is calling it a victory but the reality is that the Gandhi family and those who have inherited traditional politics are celebrating. They do not want ordinary women to come into politics. They want that the power should remain confined to their families, their homes and their legacies."

While the government has been critical of the opposition for stalling women’s reservation in the legislatures, the latter has hailed the defeat of the Bill on the floor of the Lok Sabha as a victory for democracy while accusing the government of trying to tamper with the federal set up of the country.

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition for not supporting the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, former union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani has questioned whether the defeat of the Bill can be called a victory for democracy. She has particularly targeted the Congress party and the Gandhi family.

Claiming that the Congress party's hypocrisy has been exposed, she said, “When the Nari Shakti Vandan Act (Women's Reservation Bill) was passed in 2023, it clearly stated that it would only be implemented after the census and delimitation. But now that the Narendra Modi government has moved forward with its implementation, they are making new excuses. When you yourself are not in the government, you can't even trust amendments to the Bill, who will you trust? The public knows their true intentions. The Congress has always used women as a vote bank but never empowered them.”

Responding to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the BJP would face defeat in the West Bengal polls just like it faced the defeat in the Parliament on the Bill, Smriti said that the TMC always makes such claims, even during the Panchayat polls and then resort to all sorts of tactics.

“They are trying to prevent women from entering politics at every level. But the truth is that when the ordinary women—rural, poor, hard-working women—come forward, the foundations of these traditional, dynastic parties and their politics will be shaken. That's why they are protesting so much," she underlined.

She went on to say that the women should not be disheartened at all at the defeat of the Bill in the Parliament. She said that these are the same women who, under the Congress rule, never expected to have a toilet in their homes.

“But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, gave dignity and respect to millions of sisters and daughters. These are the same women who, under the Modi government, have been granted permanent commissions in the Army, command responsibilities and equal rights. These are the same women who have been given important responsibilities and respectable positions in every field - administration, Police, defence, economy and science. The Modi government has delivered concrete results to women, not just promises,” the BJP leader said.

She added that the women should have faith in their aspirations. “Democracy will truly triumph only when the voices of every woman, from every section, are heard. The public will answer those who are celebrating their victory by crushing women's dreams. Empowering women is empowering India. Our struggle will continue," she underlined.

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