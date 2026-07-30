ETV Bharat / bharat

Can Climate Resilient Architecture Save India's Overheating Cities?

New Delhi: Rushi, 23, came to Delhi-NCR for higher studies from a place in Maharashtra where he was used to living in open areas surrounded by trees and greenery. Today, he complains of the extreme heat that has become an everyday reality in the National Capital.

He told ETV Bharat, “I came here for better opportunities, but living here is not easy. Rooms are so packed, and there is no ventilation. It has become very difficult to get fresh air. I feel stressed, tired, and get headaches and muscle cramps from the hot weather. The fan does not solve the problem."

He added that during monsoon, there is little rainfall, but high humidity. “The saddest part is that there are no open areas to walk. Houses and colonies here are congested. I can't sleep with the window open because of mosquitoes."

Rushi’s story is not unique. Like him, Rachna, who is preparing for nursing exams, said, “Since I came to Delhi after marriage, my health has deteriorated. The rooms get so hot I feel nauseous. The home feels like a cage. But just because cities provide jobs, we have to stay here."

Not only are climate change and pollution from vehicles and industries responsible for the increased humidity in India's cities; these effects are being exacerbated by overcrowded settlements, poorly-ventilated and densely-packed flats, and heat-trapping high-rises.

Heatwaves are the new climate reality, and India, with a high population, is on the frontline of the climate crisis. During the monsoons, some regions are experiencing extreme weather, with temperatures exceeding 45-50°C. Government of India data shows that India has strengthened heatwave monitoring, early warning systems, and district-level impact-based forecasts to reduce risks. However, experts believe that warnings alone are not enough, as cities require practical solutions to tackle heatwaves.

Rising global temperatures are increasing the risk of more frequent and intense heatwaves. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reports that there is a 91 per cent chance that at least one year between 2026 and 2030 will temporarily exceed 1.5°C above the 1850–1900 average. It also estimates a 75 per cent chance that the 2026–2030 five-year average will exceed the 1.5°C threshold. Scientists warn that continued warming is likely to make heatwaves longer, more intense, and more frequent, while increasing risks from droughts, extreme rainfall, and rising sea levels.

How Rapid Urbanisation Alters Local Climate

According to environmental expert Rajesh Paul, rapid urbanisation alters local climate by creating the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect. As vegetation is replaced with concrete, asphalt, and buildings, natural cooling through evapotranspiration declines, while heat-absorbing surfaces store solar energy during the day and release it slowly at night, keeping cities significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas.

Climate-resilient urban planning is one of the most effective long-term strategies to reduce the impacts of both heatwaves and urban flooding.

Husain Hishmi, an environmentalist, said buildings are still being designed largely based on past weather patterns, while the climate is changing much faster than before. "Heatwaves and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, rainfall more intense. If we continue to design buildings for yesterday’s climate, they may not be safe or efficient tomorrow. It is time for building codes to reflect future climate realities, so that the infrastructure built today remains resilient for decades."

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