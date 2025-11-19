ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can Be Regulated Instead Of Being Struck Down', SC On Pleas Against 'Talaq-e-Hasan'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that sometimes it is not necessary strike down a practice which can be regulated by filling the gaps and lacunas, while flagging certain issues in the practice of 'talaq-e-hasan', a form of divorce in which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by pronouncing the word 'talaq' once a month for three months.

When a counsel argued that parties can settle, the apex court observed, “What about those unheard voices who are almost illiterate, semi-literate living in remote areas? If they are facing this kind of hardship….the access to justice should not be confined to only those who can raise their voice inside court…”

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing multiple petitions challenging the validity of 'talaq-e-hasan'. The bench asked the lawyers’ representing the petitioners to submit a note on the issue and then it will consider the desirability of referring the matter to a five-judge bench.

To what extent courts can interfere

During the hearing, Justice Kant said the husband, of the lead petitioner in the matter, should come here and whatever the woman wants, the husband should provide that unconditionally. “He cannot possibly have a right to enjoy his own life and destroy her life. She must have independence to lead her own life…this factual part we can get resolved”, said Justice Kant.

The bench said, “If talaq were to take place as per religious practices then the entire procedure must be followed as it is prescribed….”. The bench, asking the lead petitioner’s lawyer to assist the court in the matter, said that resolving this one matter does not mean resolution of the problem, which the society at large is facing, and some remedial directions might be required.

“To the extent, the court should interfere, you will also enlighten us to the level or the extent, the court should interfere and why courts should not interfere, in such kind of very gross and discriminatory, and grossly exploitative practices....then why not the courts should interfere in this kind of affairs also”, Justice Kant told a counsel..

“And, what should be norms through a judicial platform can be laid down, which will be in the interest of one and all…”, said Justice Kant. The counsel said the bench can appoint him as an amicus curiae in the matter.

Frame the issues, will consider reference to a larger bench

The bench was informed of a doctor’s case listed before it and that her husband twice said talaq. A counsel, representing the husband, said a settlement has been reached and the woman doctor has taken money from her husband, and six months ago a settlement was reached. The bench observed that the very foundation of talaq has gone, how would the settlement stand? “We have always heard there is a settlement followed by talaq but we have never heard there is a talaq followed by settlement”, said Justice Kant.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, representing a petitioner, said the three-judge bench may consider referring the matter to a five-judge bench because triple talaq judgment is from a five-judge bench. The bench asked for a brief note on issues which arise for consideration of the court, and then it will see the desirability of referring to a larger bench.

What about unheard voices across the country