Can Artificial Rain Clear Delhi Smog? The Promise & Pitfalls Of Cloud Seeding
Artificial rain is produced through cloud seeding that involves spraying salt particles like silver iodide and chloride onto clouds while using aircraft, and ground-based equipment.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The adage prevention is better than cure has been given a go by and the national capital is once again choking because of high air pollution after Diwali.
With Delhi's air becoming toxic, the government is now preparing to induce artificial rain as the other steps like Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), moratorium on construction and restricted vehicular movement have had limited impact. The government is exploring the possibility of artificial rain with the help of scientists and experts.
This concept has been discussed in the past as well but it didn’t see the light of the day due to technical issues and complex processes with regards to permissions.
However, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa claims that this time the India Meteorological Department granted the clearance to this project in mid-June. This pilot project will be implemented in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur that will lead the scientific and technical operations besides testing and evaluation of the technical potential of cloud seeding for pollution control.
Stating that reducing pollution and clean air is everyone's right, the minister said that the government is making every effort to clean Delhi’s air using measures like anti-smog guns, sprinklers and strict dust control regulations at construction sites.
“The pilot project is not just about bringing rain, but a symbol of scientific courage and environmental friendliness,” Sirsa said.
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government earlier this year, Sirsa had declared that the people would face no pollution problems this year and the government would resort to artificial rain as soon as the situation became suffocating.
He initiated action in this direction obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various departments. With the pollution levels reaching the severe mark after Diwali, inducing artificial rain is being seen as a solution. But Sirsa has now stated that artificial rain cannot be induced at this time as there are no clouds in the sky.
"Cloud seeding only happens when there are clouds. It is scientifically impossible without the clouds,” he said.
Sources disclosed that preparations were made to induce artificial rain in the capital even when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power. But the conflict between the Narendra Modi led central government and the AAP government in Delhi derailed this effort.
Former Environment Minister Gopal Rai had accused the Union Environment Minister of derailing the effort. He had stated that his efforts for having a meeting on the issue bore no fruit as the Union Environment Minister refused to respond to the letters sent to him.
Member of Central Pollution Control Committee (CPCB) and an environmental expert, Dr. Anil Gupta underlined that for the last several years, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has been rising above 500 after Diwali. This makes breathing difficult and poses a serious threat to public health.
“Artificial rain causes toxic elements like particulate matter (PM), sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and benzene to settle to the ground leading to a temporary reduction in the pollution levels,” he said.
Artificial rain is produced through cloud seeding that involves spraying salt particles like silver iodide and chloride onto clouds while using specialized aircraft, rockets and ground-based equipment. These salt particles attract water vapor from the clouds, drawing in moisture that condenses and forms droplets, eventually falling as rain. The goal is to alter the natural course of cloud development to induce artificial rainfall.
Cloud seeding typically takes about 30 minutes to produce rain. According to ScienceDirect, there are two types of cloud seeding- hygroscopic cloud seeding and glaciogenic cloud seeding .
Hygroscopic cloud seeding accelerates the merging of droplets in a liquid cloud, forming larger droplets that eventually form rain. Salt particles are typically released at the cloud base.
Meanwhile, Glaciogenic cloud seeding simulates the formation of ice in supercooled clouds by dispersing ice nuclei such as silver iodide or dry ice. This triggers ice nucleation and subsequent precipitation.
Cloud seeding as a tool to improve air quality has not yet been implemented in India as yet although IIT Kanpur planned to conduct an experiment last year.
In December 2023, cloud seeding was carried out in Lahore in Pakistan which lowered the AQI from 300 to 189. However, within two days the AQI had deteriorated again.
Experts say that artificial rain has several benefits. Firstly, toxic particles settle down providing clean air. Secondly, it provides temporary relief to people suffering from diseases like asthma and allergies. It also reduces smog leading to proper traffic movement. It can be a model for other polluted cities as well.
Experts say that the pilot project on artificial rain will be possible only if the IMD provides information like cloud position, height, humidity and wind direction on a real time basis. The IIT Kanpur team will use a special mixture of silver iodide, iodine salt and rock salt through a flare-based system in the VT Cessna aircraft.
Sources further said that five flights are planned with each one operating for 1 to 1.5 hours over an area of at least 100 sq. km. These flights will avoid high security areas such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister's residence, Parliament House etc. Thereafter, the impact on air quality will be analysed through Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) monitoring stations.
Sources further said that mainly Nimbostratus (Ns) clouds will be selected for the experiment that are at an altitude of 500 metres to 6000 metres and have at least 50% humidity.
The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 3.21 crore that is to be borne by the Delhi government.
However, artificial rain also comes with potential disadvantages and challenges. It can have a negative impact on environment and health because of the long term exposure to the chemicals used. These chemicals can negatively impact the environment, soil, water and aquatic life. At high concentrations, these chemicals can also pose risks to human health such as respiratory problems or other health hazards.
Inducing artificial rain can also lead to disruption of natural weather cycles. It can disrupt the natural rainfall cycle of the surrounding regions and can lead to unexpected droughts or floods in other areas thereby affecting agriculture and ecosystems.
The entire process of artificial rain is quite expensive which includes the cost of aircraft, seeding material and technical equipment.
It also has certain limitations. It is effective only when there are sufficient amounts and appropriate types of clouds and the results are not always guaranteed. Its success rate depends on weather conditions and does not always produce the expected rainfall. In some cases, excessive rainfall can increase the risk of flooding or landslides.
Indian meteorologist Naresh pointed out that research is still on to fully understand the long term adverse effects of artificial rain.
Apart from this, permission is required from 11 authorities to carry out the exercise. A presentation at IIT Kanpur last year had outlined that the permissions are mandatory from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Special Protection Group, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of Delhi, Airport Authority of India, Government of Uttar Pradesh (in case it is to be induced in Delhi), Indian Meteorological Department, Central Pollution Control Board, Archaeological Survey of India and Bureau of Aviation and Civil Security.
With Delhi-NCR being choked not only by pollution but negligence, political allegations and counter allegations as well, the question remains whether artificial rain provides only temporary relief or marks the beginning of a permanent solution that Delhi desperately needs.
