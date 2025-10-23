ETV Bharat / bharat

Can Artificial Rain Clear Delhi Smog? The Promise & Pitfalls Of Cloud Seeding

New Delhi: The adage prevention is better than cure has been given a go by and the national capital is once again choking because of high air pollution after Diwali.

With Delhi's air becoming toxic, the government is now preparing to induce artificial rain as the other steps like Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), moratorium on construction and restricted vehicular movement have had limited impact. The government is exploring the possibility of artificial rain with the help of scientists and experts.

This concept has been discussed in the past as well but it didn’t see the light of the day due to technical issues and complex processes with regards to permissions.

However, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa claims that this time the India Meteorological Department granted the clearance to this project in mid-June. This pilot project will be implemented in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur that will lead the scientific and technical operations besides testing and evaluation of the technical potential of cloud seeding for pollution control.

Stating that reducing pollution and clean air is everyone's right, the minister said that the government is making every effort to clean Delhi’s air using measures like anti-smog guns, sprinklers and strict dust control regulations at construction sites.

“The pilot project is not just about bringing rain, but a symbol of scientific courage and environmental friendliness,” Sirsa said.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government earlier this year, Sirsa had declared that the people would face no pollution problems this year and the government would resort to artificial rain as soon as the situation became suffocating.

He initiated action in this direction obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various departments. With the pollution levels reaching the severe mark after Diwali, inducing artificial rain is being seen as a solution. But Sirsa has now stated that artificial rain cannot be induced at this time as there are no clouds in the sky.

"Cloud seeding only happens when there are clouds. It is scientifically impossible without the clouds,” he said.

Sources disclosed that preparations were made to induce artificial rain in the capital even when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power. But the conflict between the Narendra Modi led central government and the AAP government in Delhi derailed this effort.

Former Environment Minister Gopal Rai had accused the Union Environment Minister of derailing the effort. He had stated that his efforts for having a meeting on the issue bore no fruit as the Union Environment Minister refused to respond to the letters sent to him.

Member of Central Pollution Control Committee (CPCB) and an environmental expert, Dr. Anil Gupta underlined that for the last several years, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has been rising above 500 after Diwali. This makes breathing difficult and poses a serious threat to public health.

“Artificial rain causes toxic elements like particulate matter (PM), sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and benzene to settle to the ground leading to a temporary reduction in the pollution levels,” he said.

Artificial rain is produced through cloud seeding that involves spraying salt particles like silver iodide and chloride onto clouds while using specialized aircraft, rockets and ground-based equipment. These salt particles attract water vapor from the clouds, drawing in moisture that condenses and forms droplets, eventually falling as rain. The goal is to alter the natural course of cloud development to induce artificial rainfall.

Cloud seeding typically takes about 30 minutes to produce rain. According to ScienceDirect, there are two types of cloud seeding- hygroscopic cloud seeding and glaciogenic cloud seeding .

Hygroscopic cloud seeding accelerates the merging of droplets in a liquid cloud, forming larger droplets that eventually form rain. Salt particles are typically released at the cloud base.