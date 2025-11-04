Bihar: Silence Period Starts In 121 Seats Going For Elections On Thursday; ECI Says A Global Delegation Will Witness First Phase
Before the silence period ensued in the constituencies going for polls on November 6, several leaders made a last-minute effort to woo the voters.
Patna: The campaign for the first phase of the Bihar elections, in which polling will be held for 121 seats, concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday. A total of 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts will go to the polls in this phase.
On the final day of campaigning, top leaders from major political alliances made a vigorous last-minute effort. From the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta campaigned for the alliance candidates.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed several rallies before the campaign ended. On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav led the charge for the Grand Alliance, holding multiple rallies. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states campaigned in support of the grand alliance candidates.
The prominent seats that will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6 are Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur, Mahua, from where his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck with a new political outfit, and Tarapur, from where Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is fighting the elections.
The other seats in focus in this phase are Alinagar, from where singer Maithili Thakur is fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Lakhisarai, Mokama, where the JD(U) candidate is strongman Anant Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case of his opponent Dular Chand Yadav, and Raghunathpur, where the RJD candidate is late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting will be held for 121 seats, including 102 general and 19 reserved constituencies. Over 3.75 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes, comprising 1.98 crore men and 1.76 crore women.
The Commission has set up 45,341 polling booths, of which 36,733 are in rural areas and 8,608 in urban regions. Polling personnel have been given special training to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.
Meanwhile, a global delegation will witness polling of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls. The delegates comprise France, South Africa, Belgium, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Colombia.
The international delegation will visit Bihar under the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP 2025). The IEVP is a flagship program of the ECI for international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of other countries and international organisations.
Since 2014, the IEVP has been showcasing the strengths of India's electoral system to the international community and sharing the best practices adopted in the world's largest democracy for the conduct of elections. During the two-day tour of Bihar from November 5 under the IEVP, the participants will visit the EVM dispatch centres and witness the actual polling on November 6, as per the poll panel.
Before they visited Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi, held an interaction with the international visitors from the seven countries at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.
During the interaction, the 14 participants were provided a demonstration of the EVMs, followed by a presentation by senior Officers of ECI on various aspects of elections, including preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections in India.
Voting for 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases. Voting for 121 seats will take place in the first phase on November 6, and for 122 seats in the second phase on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
In the last Assembly polls in Bihar, the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA won 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan secured 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.
