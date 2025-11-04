ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Silence Period Starts In 121 Seats Going For Elections On Thursday; ECI Says A Global Delegation Will Witness First Phase

Patna: The campaign for the first phase of the Bihar elections, in which polling will be held for 121 seats, concluded at 5 pm on Tuesday. A total of 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts will go to the polls in this phase.

On the final day of campaigning, top leaders from major political alliances made a vigorous last-minute effort. From the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta campaigned for the alliance candidates.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing an event (ETV Bharat)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed several rallies before the campaign ended. On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav led the charge for the Grand Alliance, holding multiple rallies. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states campaigned in support of the grand alliance candidates.

The prominent seats that will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6 are Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur, Mahua, from where his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck with a new political outfit, and Tarapur, from where Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is fighting the elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing an event (ETV Bharat)

The other seats in focus in this phase are Alinagar, from where singer Maithili Thakur is fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Lakhisarai, Mokama, where the JD(U) candidate is strongman Anant Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case of his opponent Dular Chand Yadav, and Raghunathpur, where the RJD candidate is late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting will be held for 121 seats, including 102 general and 19 reserved constituencies. Over 3.75 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes, comprising 1.98 crore men and 1.76 crore women.