Campaigning Ends For Bypolls In 8 Assembly Seats, Voting On Nov 11

Hyderabad: More than a month-long hectic campaigning for the November 11 bypolls to eight Assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories ended on Sunday with all political parties concluding their massive rallies and door-to-door campaigns to woo voters.

Earlier on October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa and Odisha's Nuapada constituencies. Following which, all political parties had announced their candidates and launched their campaigns in their respective constituencies.

The bypolls will be held along with the second phase of polling in Bihar on Tuesday and the votes will be counted on November 14.

Budgam and Nagrota Bypolls

In Budgam, the by-election was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from Budgam Assembly constituency and retained the Ganderbal seat. He had contested the Assembly elections from two seats and won from both. Twenty three candidates are in the fray in Budgam. Ruling National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Mehmood is facing a tought fight from PDP's Aga Muntazir.

In Nagrota, 10 candidates are making their final appeals to the voters. The bypoll was necessitated by BJP's Devender Singh Rana's death last year. This seat is witnessing a triangular contest between BJP's Devyani Rana, NC's Shamim Begum and J&K National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh. Since 1996 Assembly polls, BJP has won this seat three times - 2002, 2008 and 2024, and NC was won it twice - 1996 and 2014.

Tarn Taran Bypolls

Tarn Taran seat fell vacant following AAP's sitting MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal death. This seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. While AAP has fielded turncoat Harmeet Singh Sandhu, a three-time MLA, Congress has nominated its district unit committee chief Karanbir Singh Burj, SAD is betting on Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa and BJP has put up its district unit president Harjit Singh Sandhu. There are a total of 15 candidates in the fray.

Dampa Bypolls