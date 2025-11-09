Campaigning Ends For Bypolls In 8 Assembly Seats, Voting On Nov 11
Bypolls to eight Assembly seats will be held on November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: More than a month-long hectic campaigning for the November 11 bypolls to eight Assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories ended on Sunday with all political parties concluding their massive rallies and door-to-door campaigns to woo voters.
Earlier on October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa and Odisha's Nuapada constituencies. Following which, all political parties had announced their candidates and launched their campaigns in their respective constituencies.
The bypolls will be held along with the second phase of polling in Bihar on Tuesday and the votes will be counted on November 14.
Budgam and Nagrota Bypolls
In Budgam, the by-election was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from Budgam Assembly constituency and retained the Ganderbal seat. He had contested the Assembly elections from two seats and won from both. Twenty three candidates are in the fray in Budgam. Ruling National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Mehmood is facing a tought fight from PDP's Aga Muntazir.
In Nagrota, 10 candidates are making their final appeals to the voters. The bypoll was necessitated by BJP's Devender Singh Rana's death last year. This seat is witnessing a triangular contest between BJP's Devyani Rana, NC's Shamim Begum and J&K National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh. Since 1996 Assembly polls, BJP has won this seat three times - 2002, 2008 and 2024, and NC was won it twice - 1996 and 2014.
Tarn Taran Bypolls
Tarn Taran seat fell vacant following AAP's sitting MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal death. This seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. While AAP has fielded turncoat Harmeet Singh Sandhu, a three-time MLA, Congress has nominated its district unit committee chief Karanbir Singh Burj, SAD is betting on Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa and BJP has put up its district unit president Harjit Singh Sandhu. There are a total of 15 candidates in the fray.
Dampa Bypolls
Dampa seat in Mamit district fell vacant following opposition MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo's death on July 21. The constituency, which borders Bangladesh, has a significant population of minorities, including Chakma and Reang tribal communities. Five candidates are in the fray here. The contest is between ruling ZPM's Vavlalsailova, MNF's vice president and former home minister R Lalthangliana, Congress's state vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana and BJP's Lalmingthanga.
Jubilee Hills Bypolls
The Jubilee Hills bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Gopinath of BRS. For the upcoming bypolls, BRS has fielded Gopinath's widow, Maganti Sunitha. The others in the fray are Congress's Naveen Yadav and BJP's Deepak Reddy, who finished third in the 2023 election. Jubilee Hills is home to a host of celebrities and has many middle-class, weaker section colonies and slums.
Ghatsila Bypolls
The Ghatsila bypolls were necessitated by the death of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. Thirteen candidates are in the fray. The seat is witnessing a fight Ramdas Soren'son Somesh from JMM, BJP's Babulal Soren and JKLF's Babulal Murmu.
Anta Bypolls
The Anta seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified after being convicted for pointing pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate. This constituency is witnessing a fight between BJP's Morpal Suman, Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya and Naresh Meena, an independent candidate who earlier sought a BJP ticket.
Nuapada Bypolls
Nuapada Bypolls was necessitated by the death of four-time BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The seat is witnessing a close contest between BJPs Jay Dholakia, BJD's Snehangini Chhuri and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi.