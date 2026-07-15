ETV Bharat / bharat

Drive Against Fake Arms Licences: 94 Suspicious Licences Under Lens, 119 Weapons Seized In Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar

Rudrapur: As part of a special campaign against fake arms licences in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, the police have seized 94 suspicious licences. The 119 licensed weapons associated with these licences have also been seized from the holders and deposited at various police stations.

The police will now verify the documents by visiting the districts in the respective states to check the validity of these licences.

During a press conference at the Police Lines on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Ganpati said the police and the Special Task Force (STF) had long been receiving information that certain individuals had obtained fake arms licences from states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Bihar using forged documents. These licences were subsequently transferred to Uttarakhand and were being used as if they were valid. Based on this information, a comprehensive investigation drive was launched.

The SSP mentioned that two cases involving fake arms licences in the Kashipur area had previously been uncovered. Two separate cases were registered, and 13 people had been arrested so far. Following these arrests, the campaign to identify and verify fake licences across the entire district has been intensified.

During the investigation, records of arms licences issued between 2001 and 2026 were examined. A total of 678 such licences — originally issued in other states but currently being used in Udham Singh Nagar district — were identified. Three special verification teams were constituted at the district level to examine these licences.