Drive Against Fake Arms Licences: 94 Suspicious Licences Under Lens, 119 Weapons Seized In Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar
The police will now verify the documents by visiting the districts in the other states to check the validity of these licences.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Rudrapur: As part of a special campaign against fake arms licences in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, the police have seized 94 suspicious licences. The 119 licensed weapons associated with these licences have also been seized from the holders and deposited at various police stations.
The police will now verify the documents by visiting the districts in the respective states to check the validity of these licences.
During a press conference at the Police Lines on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Ganpati said the police and the Special Task Force (STF) had long been receiving information that certain individuals had obtained fake arms licences from states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Bihar using forged documents. These licences were subsequently transferred to Uttarakhand and were being used as if they were valid. Based on this information, a comprehensive investigation drive was launched.
The SSP mentioned that two cases involving fake arms licences in the Kashipur area had previously been uncovered. Two separate cases were registered, and 13 people had been arrested so far. Following these arrests, the campaign to identify and verify fake licences across the entire district has been intensified.
During the investigation, records of arms licences issued between 2001 and 2026 were examined. A total of 678 such licences — originally issued in other states but currently being used in Udham Singh Nagar district — were identified. Three special verification teams were constituted at the district level to examine these licences.
Two teams are conducting inquiries within the Rudrapur and Kashipur circles, while the third team is verifying licences issued by districts outside the area and by other states.
So far, the verification of 626 out of the 678 licences has been completed. During the probe, 94 licences were found to be suspicious and were immediately seized by the police. The 119 weapons associated with these licences have also been deposited at police stations as a security measure. The scrutiny of the remaining licences is ongoing.
"The authenticity of the original records of the suspicious licences will be verified with the District Magistrates and licensing authorities of the respective states. If the investigation confirms that the licences were obtained using forged documents or issued in violation of regulations, they will be cancelled. Further, criminal cases will be registered against the weapon holders, and strict legal action will be taken,” the SSP said.
The police have also appealed to the general public to immediately inform them if they have any information regarding individuals possessing suspicious or fake arms licences. The police will take effective action in such cases to ensure law and order and public safety.
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