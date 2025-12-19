Faith Leaders, Marriage Service Providers To Be Roped In For Govt Campaign Against Child Marriage
The faith leaders will conduct awareness programmes at religious institutions across the country.
December 19, 2025
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development's nationwide campaign against child marriage involving faith leaders, community influencers, and marriage service providers will commence from January 1.
The primary activities to be undertaken during the month-long engagement include faith-based awareness campaigns in temples and mosques, as well as encouraging sermons and discussions that speak out against child marriage. Lauding the Ministry's initiative, experts emphasized the crucial role that faith leaders and other concerned figures in society play in the endeavour.
Despite a decrease in number of child marriages in the country, reportedly there are still over 257 districts where the rate of child marriage exceeds the national average. As per the National Family Health Survey - 5 (2019-21) carried out by the Government of India, 23.3 per cent of girls aged between 20 and 24 were married prior to turning 18.
The problem of child marriage in India is a significant issue as it strips children of essential rights, including access to quality health care, nutrition, and education. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 was enacted to prevent and reduce child marriages, as well as to take action on individuals involved in the solemnization of such marriages.
The first phase of the campaign is underway as part of which awareness activities relating to child marriage are being carried out in colleges , schools and universities. These include essay competitions, interactive sessions, debates and pledge ceremonies. The first phase will conclude on December 31.
Activities in second phase of the campaign
According to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, in the second phase, starting from January 1, deliberations will be held with religious institutions and stakeholders in the marriage ecosystem. Faith leaders have immense influence in shaping community values, while service providers play a direct role in solemnising marriages. Their cooperation and commitment are essential to preventing child marriages at their source, it said.
The key activities include organising faith-based awareness drives in temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, and other religious places, encouraging sermons and discourses against child marriage; holding inter-faith declaration events and prayer gatherings promoting unity across religions to protect children; disseminating faith-specific IEC materials quoting messages from religious texts supporting child protection; collecting written undertakings from marriage halls, band parties, caterers, DJs, tailors, photographers, decorators, and tent houses pledging not to support or facilitate child marriage.
Besides, "This Venue Supports Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat" signage at all participating service providers; using local media, cable channels, and social platforms to amplify faith voices and public pledges, and uploading progress reports, Gram Sabha resolutions, and campaign visuals on the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat portal, as per the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, will be undertaken.
Experts' opinion
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bidhan Chandra Singh, National Coordinator, Child Marriage Free Bharat and part of the Global Campaign to End Child Marriage for Just Rights for Children, on Friday asserted that the involvement of faith leaders and other esteemed figures in society holds significant importance in the fight against child marriage.
Suggesting a roadmap to make India child marriage free, he said, "India’s aspiration to become child-marriage-free by 2030 is both timely and necessary. Over the years, the country has witnessed a steady decline in child marriage at the national level, showing that laws, programmes and public awareness efforts are beginning to make an impact".
He said, "At the same time, the reality that more than 257 districts continue to report child-marriage rates higher than the national average is a reminder that progress has been uneven. National averages often mask deep pockets of vulnerability, where poverty, lack of education, gender inequality and social norms continue to push children—especially girls—into early marriage."
Singh said ending child marriage is not only a national priority but also a global commitment under the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5.3, which calls for the elimination of all harmful practices, including child, early and forced marriage.
"If India is serious about achieving this goal by 2030, the roadmap must go beyond intent and focus on sustained action at the last mile. Encouragingly, momentum around this issue has strengthened significantly over the past year. The launch of the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on 27 November 2024, along with the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat portal, has given renewed urgency and direction to national and state-level efforts," he said.
Singh further said, "Our partners across the country are working with various states and are closely working with the government and district administration to implement the directives of the Ministry of Women and Child Development on the 100-day campaign. Our partners also work with CMPO on the prevention of Child Marriage."
Pointing out that the role of faith leaders and other respected voices in society is especially important in this journey, he said, " Religious leaders, traditional authorities and community influencers hold immense moral authority. When they clearly state that child marriage is harmful, unlawful and not mandated by faith or tradition, refuse to solemnise underage marriages and actively support prevention efforts, social attitudes begin to shift much faster."
Singh said working in sync with the authorities and law enforcement agencies, Just Rights for Children strives to build a holistic approach towards justice that focuses on the prevention of crimes against children, protection and rehabilitation of victims and prosecution of the perpetrators.
"Ending child marriage by 2030 is not just about meeting an SDG target. It is about ensuring that every child in India has the opportunity to grow, learn and decide their own future. With renewed national momentum, sharper accountability and strong partnerships between government and civil society, this goal is well within reach," he said.
Lauding the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development's initiative, Sankar Mondal, a child rights activist has asserted that faith leaders and key figures in the society have an important role to play in the elimination of the child marriage across the country.
"This is a good initiative by the Ministry. The involvement of faith leaders and prominent persons from the society would bring a major change. When they will be sensitized ,then they will take the message at the grassroots. This will make the process more easier. Such initiative will also help the ministry's message to reach at the grassroots," he told ETV Bharat. Mondal added this is a step towards making India child marriage by 2030.
Health effects of child marriage
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Subhash Giri, Former Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi on Friday said the health effects of child marriage in India are far-reaching and devastating.
He said some key consequences include increased maternal, neonatal, and infant mortality rates, putting a strain on India's healthcare system; malnutrition and anemia in adolescent girls, worsening health outcomes; higher risk of reproductive health issues, such as STIs, cervical cancer, and complications during pregnancy and childbirth; mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal behavior; increased vulnerability to domestic violence and sexual abuse; intergenerational consequences, with children born to child brides facing poor health, malnutrition, and limited opportunities.
Among others, Dr Giri said include potential for increased risk of fistula, a serious childbirth injury; higher risk of HIV transmission due to early sexual activity and limited awareness; social isolation and lack of education, contributing to a cycle of poverty and poor health outcomes; increased risk of pregnancy-related complications, such as pre-eclampsia and obstructed labor; and potential long-term physical and emotional consequences for both mother and child.
