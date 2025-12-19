ETV Bharat / bharat

Faith Leaders, Marriage Service Providers To Be Roped In For Govt Campaign Against Child Marriage

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development's nationwide campaign against child marriage involving faith leaders, community influencers, and marriage service providers will commence from January 1.

The primary activities to be undertaken during the month-long engagement include faith-based awareness campaigns in temples and mosques, as well as encouraging sermons and discussions that speak out against child marriage. Lauding the Ministry's initiative, experts emphasized the crucial role that faith leaders and other concerned figures in society play in the endeavour.

Despite a decrease in number of child marriages in the country, reportedly there are still over 257 districts where the rate of child marriage exceeds the national average. As per the National Family Health Survey - 5 (2019-21) carried out by the Government of India, 23.3 per cent of girls aged between 20 and 24 were married prior to turning 18.

The problem of child marriage in India is a significant issue as it strips children of essential rights, including access to quality health care, nutrition, and education. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 was enacted to prevent and reduce child marriages, as well as to take action on individuals involved in the solemnization of such marriages.

The first phase of the campaign is underway as part of which awareness activities relating to child marriage are being carried out in colleges , schools and universities. These include essay competitions, interactive sessions, debates and pledge ceremonies. The first phase will conclude on December 31.

Activities in second phase of the campaign



According to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, in the second phase, starting from January 1, deliberations will be held with religious institutions and stakeholders in the marriage ecosystem. Faith leaders have immense influence in shaping community values, while service providers play a direct role in solemnising marriages. Their cooperation and commitment are essential to preventing child marriages at their source, it said.

The key activities include organising faith-based awareness drives in temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, and other religious places, encouraging sermons and discourses against child marriage; holding inter-faith declaration events and prayer gatherings promoting unity across religions to protect children; disseminating faith-specific IEC materials quoting messages from religious texts supporting child protection; collecting written undertakings from marriage halls, band parties, caterers, DJs, tailors, photographers, decorators, and tent houses pledging not to support or facilitate child marriage.

Besides, "This Venue Supports Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat" signage at all participating service providers; using local media, cable channels, and social platforms to amplify faith voices and public pledges, and uploading progress reports, Gram Sabha resolutions, and campaign visuals on the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat portal, as per the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, will be undertaken.

Experts' opinion

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bidhan Chandra Singh, National Coordinator, Child Marriage Free Bharat and part of the Global Campaign to End Child Marriage for Just Rights for Children, on Friday asserted that the involvement of faith leaders and other esteemed figures in society holds significant importance in the fight against child marriage.

Suggesting a roadmap to make India child marriage free, he said, "India’s aspiration to become child-marriage-free by 2030 is both timely and necessary. Over the years, the country has witnessed a steady decline in child marriage at the national level, showing that laws, programmes and public awareness efforts are beginning to make an impact".

He said, "At the same time, the reality that more than 257 districts continue to report child-marriage rates higher than the national average is a reminder that progress has been uneven. National averages often mask deep pockets of vulnerability, where poverty, lack of education, gender inequality and social norms continue to push children—especially girls—into early marriage."