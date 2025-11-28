ETV Bharat / bharat

12 Cambodian Pilgrims Detained At Gaya Airport Over Invalid Visas

Gaya: Twelve Cambodian passengers, including five Buddhist monks and seven female devotees, were detained at Gaya Airport on Thursday after arriving on a chartered flight without valid visas. The group was part of 150 passengers who landed from Cambodia, a route launched to facilitate Buddhist pilgrims visiting Bodh Gaya, but immigration checks flagged the 12 for lacking proper documentation.

Awadhesh Kumar, Director-in-Charge of Gaya Airport, said that chartered services brought the 150 travellers, but 12 were held due to missing documents, with deportation arrangements underway via Thailand on Friday.

Officials are coordinating with Cambodian and Thai authorities for the group's return while continuing investigations.

Meanwhile, the flight departed for Cambodia after offloading everyone, stranding the detainees overnight in the terminal under supervision. Airport authorities conducted thorough screening and inquiries, while the passengers claimed they had applied for visas that were not processed in time.