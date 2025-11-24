ETV Bharat / bharat

'Called My Indian Passport Invalid': Arunachal Woman Alleges Harassment At Chinese Airport

Itanagar: A woman from Arunachal Pradesh, who lives in the UK, alleged that immigration officials at China's Shanghai airport detained her for nearly 18 hours after refusing to recognise her Indian passport during a transit halt, raising concerns over Beijing's repeated attempts to challenge India's territorial sovereignty.

Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21, claimed her three-hour scheduled layover turned into a traumatising ordeal after immigration personnel declared her passport "invalid" solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

Thongdok, whose family hails from Rupa in West Kameng district, claimed that Chinese officials insisted Arunachal Pradesh was "part of China" and demanded she accept their interpretation before allowing further processing.

In a detailed post on X on Sunday, she claimed, "I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hours on 21st November 2025 by China immigration and China Eastern Airlines. They called my Indian passport invalid because my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh, which they claimed is Chinese territory."

She claimed that she was confined to the transit area without clear explanations, access to proper food, or basic facilities.

She also claimed that her passport was confiscated, and she was prevented from boarding her connecting flight to Japan despite carrying a valid visa. What should have been a routine transit, she said, turned into a distressing standoff with airport authorities.

She somehow managed to connect to the Indian consulate in Shanghai through a UK-based friend. Officials from the consulate helped her board a late-night flight from the Chinese city, it was learnt.

Prema has written to PM Narendra Modi and other senior officials, describing the incident as a "direct insult to India's sovereignty and the people of Arunachal Pradesh".