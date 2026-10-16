ETV Bharat / bharat

Call On US Side To Ensure Safety, Security Of Indian Nationals There: MEA On Illinois Incident

New Delhi: Describing the alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois as a matter of "deep concern" for New Delhi, India on Friday called on the US to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in that country.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his bi-weekly media briefing. A 19-year-old was arrested in Palatine near Chicago for allegedly planning a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, Illinois on Sunday. The plan failed as the gun carried by the teenager jammed and could not fire.

He appeared in court on October 14 and was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons. The MEA spokesperson described the Illinois incident as a "matter of deep concern".

India on Thursday said it was deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois in the US and underlined that the incident adds to growing concerns over "racist hostility and anti-India hate" in that country.