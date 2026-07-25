ETV Bharat / bharat

California’s Diwali Holiday Law Faces Legal Challenge

Washington: A California law recognising Diwali as an official state holiday has run into a legal challenge, with the court finding it in violation of several provisions of the federal and state constitutions.

“The Court finds that AB 268 violates several provisions of the federal and state constitutions by giving Diwali special treatment expressly based on its religious importance without any significant secular considerations,” said Judge Stephen Acquisto of the Superior Court of California.

AB 268 refers to the bill passed by the California state assembly last year that added ‘Diwali’ to the list of state holidays. The judge ruled on a petition filed by the San Francisco Taxpayers Association. The judge made it clear that the Court’s ruling only addresses the constitutionality of AB 268, a specific piece of legislation, based on its express terms and legislative history.