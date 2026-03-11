ETV Bharat / bharat

Calcutta High Court Bench Recuses From RG Kar Rape-Murder Case, Matter Referred To Chief Justice For Reassignment

During the hearing, lawyer Jayanta Narayan Chattopadhyay, who is representing the victim’s parents, alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was not making sufficient progress in the investigation.

The case was transferred to the latest bench headed by Justice Debangshu Basak after Justice Ghosh recused himself from hearing the matter. On behalf of the bench, Justice Basak observed that it was not a regular bench designated to hear criminal appeals. He said that it would not be possible for the bench to conduct daily hearings in the RG Kar case and dispose of it quickly.

Kolkata: A two-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court recused itself from the high-profile RG Kar rape case, following an earlier recusal by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

Justice Basak said that the victim’s family had written to the Chief Justice requesting an expedited hearing. However, the court stated that it was not possible for this bench to hear the case urgently. According to court procedure, the case will now be placed before Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, who will decide which bench will take up the matter next.

The CBI had moved to the High Court challenging a lower court order seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted in the rape and murder of the doctor. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has also filed a petition in the High Court seeking further investigation. However, the case has not been heard in the High Court for nearly five months.

The incident took place on August 9, 2024, when the body of a young doctor was found in a seminar room on the fourth floor of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. The case triggered nationwide outrage about the safety of women at work place.

The Supreme Court of India later took suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed the Sealdah Court in Kolkata to ensure appropriate punishment for those responsible. Additionally, the Calcutta High Court also ordered a CBI probe into allegations of financial irregularities linked to the case.