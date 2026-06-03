ETV Bharat / bharat

Calcutta HC To Hear Abhishek Banerjee’s Plea Against CID Notice In Signature Forgery Case

The case stems from the allegation that signatures of two of the party's newly-elected MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, were forged, in a letter filed to the Legislative Assembly, endorsing MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the party's choice of Leader of the Opposition (LoP). CID officials visited Abhishek's residence at Kalighat Road on May 30. A notice was served on him, which he personally received after signing it. The notice summoned Abhishek to appear at the CID headquarters, Bhabani Bhavan, at 12 noon on June 1 for interrogation.

His counsel Shirshanya Banerjee drew the attention of Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, seeking permission to file a case and praying that the Calcutta High Court quash the said notice. Justice Ray has granted permission to file the case. The matter is likely to be heard by the summer vacation bench on June 5.

However, on Monday morning, Abhishek sent a letter to the CID stating that he had recently been assaulted while participating in a political programme at Sonarpur. As a result, he has fallen ill and was currently resting on the advice of his doctors. Therefore, it was not possible for him to appear before the investigators within 15 days.

The CID, however, was unwilling to grant that extension. For the second time on Monday evening, CID officials visited Abhishek’s residence. Instead of the requested 15 days, they granted the MP for Diamond Harbour seven days to appear. A fresh notice was served on him, directing him to appear in person before the investigators on June 8. Abhishek has now filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking to quash this latest notice issued by the CID.

A Special Investigation Team has already been constituted by the CID to probe the signature forgery case. This team is led by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General, along with two Sub-Inspectors. Investigators claim that multiple discrepancies regarding signatures on Assembly documents have come to light, and the investigation is proceeding along these lines. Several individuals have already been interrogated. Investigators are scrutinising documents, testimonies, and digital evidence. The investigators deem Abhishek’s interrogation essential in this case.