ETV Bharat / bharat

Calcutta High Court Seeks Report On Why Arrested Accused Are Paraded With Ropes Tied Around Waists

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to submit a report explaining the reasons and circumstances under which some arrested persons were paraded on the streets with ropes tied around their waists.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Joy Sengupta and Justice Smita Das De issued the direction while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the court regarding the arrest of some Trinamool leaders.

The court asked the state government to submit a report within three weeks, and the petitioners have been asked to file a counter-affidavit within one week of the report's submission.

The division bench said that the case would be heard again after four weeks.

During the hearing, lawyer Sabyasachi Chatterjee, representing the petitioner, stated, "Lately, it has been observed that in various instances, accused persons are being brought out and paraded in public with ropes tied around their waists.

There are court directives stating that an accused cannot be brought in while bound by chains or similar restraints."

Lawyer Shamim Ahmed added, "We have written to the human rights commission urging to take appropriate action. Justice Joy Sengupta's bench has sought a report from the government. Meanwhile, the human rights commission has informed us that they have already registered a complaint and an investigation is underway."