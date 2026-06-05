Calcutta High Court Seeks Report On Why Arrested Accused Are Paraded With Ropes Tied Around Waists
The court announced that the case would be heard again after four weeks, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to submit a report explaining the reasons and circumstances under which some arrested persons were paraded on the streets with ropes tied around their waists.
A vacation bench comprising Justice Joy Sengupta and Justice Smita Das De issued the direction while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the court regarding the arrest of some Trinamool leaders.
The court asked the state government to submit a report within three weeks, and the petitioners have been asked to file a counter-affidavit within one week of the report's submission.
The division bench said that the case would be heard again after four weeks.
During the hearing, lawyer Sabyasachi Chatterjee, representing the petitioner, stated, "Lately, it has been observed that in various instances, accused persons are being brought out and paraded in public with ropes tied around their waists.
There are court directives stating that an accused cannot be brought in while bound by chains or similar restraints."
Lawyer Shamim Ahmed added, "We have written to the human rights commission urging to take appropriate action. Justice Joy Sengupta's bench has sought a report from the government. Meanwhile, the human rights commission has informed us that they have already registered a complaint and an investigation is underway."
The petitioners argued that the police are violating constitutional rights. Since the change of government in the state, police have been seen parading members and leaders of opposition political parties through their localities with ropes tied around their waists following arrests on charges such as extortion.
Interestingly, images have emerged from several districts—ranging from North 24 Parganas to Howrah—showing influential Trinamool leaders being paraded on the streets by the police with ropes tied around their waists after their arrests on charges including extortion and intimidation.
This list includes Abhijit Roy alias Boni, an influential Trinamool leader from Kanchrapara, who faced allegations of threatening Arjun Singh—currently a state minister—during the elections.
Following his arrest, the police paraded him through the streets of Kanchrapara on May 28 with a rope tied around his waist.
Separately, Raju Ahluwalia—a Trinamool leader close to Moloy Ghatak—faced allegations of vandalising a nursery belonging to the Asansol Municipal Corporation. It is alleged that after his arrest, he was taken to court with a rope tied around his waist.
Similarly, the police were accused of parading Sahin Molla (alias Sunny)—a Trinamool leader arrested on charges of extortion in Sankrail—through various areas with a rope tied around his waist.
A similar incident occurred involving Akash Singh, once a prominent and influential Trinamool leader from Howrah, following his arrest on charges of hurling bombs and opening fire.
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