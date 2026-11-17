Calcutta HC Issues Show-Cause Notice To TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Over Remarks On Judiciary
The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao has directed him to respond within 15 days and fixed the matter for the next hearing in December.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Trinamool Congress Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee over his recent derogatory remarks that a portion of the judiciary is biased.
The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao held that Banerjee has committed "ex facie criminal contempt" through his statements and social media post and asked in the notice why he should not be charged with criminal contempt. Directing him to respond within 15 days, the bench fixed the matter for the next hearing on December 8.
In view of the attacks on him between May 30 and November 7, after his security was downgraded from 'Z+' to 'X' category by the BJP government, Justice Rao has directed the security committee of the state home department to convene a review meeting and decide — within two weeks — whether Banerjee's security needs to be enhanced.
Last week, Justice Rao expressed anguish over the reported derogatory comments by Banerjee, who is the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.
On November 12, during the final hearing on a petition by Banerjee, seeking restoration of the 'Z+' security, the state counsel Billawdal Bhattacharya drew the attention of the court to a recent social media message made by Banerjee, in which he made some remarks that directly challenged the country's judicial system and the dignity of the courts, seeking the court's intervention in the matter and strong legal action against Banerjee.
Banerjee's counsel has argued that his client's comments were in the context of certain developments, as petitions filed by him were pending before the court for several months.
To this, Justice Rao expressed displeasure. In strict language, he asked Banerjee's lawyer to submit a complete list of which judges were with the BJP and which were with the TMC. "Ask your client which judges are with the BJP and which are not! He thinks he is very intelligent. Ask him to give a list. I will look into it," Justice Rao said.
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