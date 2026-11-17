ETV Bharat / bharat

Calcutta HC Issues Show-Cause Notice To TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Over Remarks On Judiciary

A file photo of Abhishek Banerjee. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Trinamool Congress Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee over his recent derogatory remarks that a portion of the judiciary is biased.

The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao held that Banerjee has committed "ex facie criminal contempt" through his statements and social media post and asked in the notice why he should not be charged with criminal contempt. Directing him to respond within 15 days, the bench fixed the matter for the next hearing on December 8.

In view of the attacks on him between May 30 and November 7, after his security was downgraded from 'Z+' to 'X' category by the BJP government, Justice Rao has directed the security committee of the state home department to convene a review meeting and decide — within two weeks — whether Banerjee's security needs to be enhanced. Last week, Justice Rao expressed anguish over the reported derogatory comments by Banerjee, who is the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.