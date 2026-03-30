ETV Bharat / bharat

CAG Report Flags 'Excess Expenditure' In Maintenance Of Embassy-Related Properties In Beijing

New Delhi: A CAG report for the year ended March 2024 has flagged "excess expenditure" in maintenance of some properties linked to the Indian Embassy in Beijing, China, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Report No. 36 of 2025 of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 2024, Union Government (Compliance Audit – Civil & Commercial), was tabled in Parliament on Monday, it said.

The report covers significant audit findings arising from the "compliance audit" of financial transactions relating to 29 ministries (excluding Union Territories without legislatures) and five constitutional bodies under the Union government secretariat.

The CAG said that though the Embassy of India in China incurred "significant expenditure" on repairs and maintenance of 16 residential units constructed in 2011 in the New Chancery Premises, six units had become uninhabitable within 10-13 years.

"Delay in carrying out necessary comprehensive repairs/renovation of these six vacant units resulted in avoidable rental outgo of Rs 3.22 crore (up to February 2025)," it said.