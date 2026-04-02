ETV Bharat / bharat

CAG Flags Rs 3.69 Lakh Cr Cess Transfer Shortfall; RJD MP Demands Accountability In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: A Rajya Sabha member from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday flagged a significant shortfall in the central government's transfer of cess collections to designated funds, citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that revealed lapses spanning five decades.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, RJD MP A D Singh from Bihar said the CAG has found that as of FY 2023-24, the government failed to transfer as much as Rs 3.69 lakh crore of cess collections to their intended funds -- with the earliest lapses dating back to 1974.

Singh highlighted several specific instances. The Oil Industry Development Board, he said, had Rs 902.40 crore collected between 1974-75 and 1991-92, with subsequent shortfalls resulting in a cumulative deficit of Rs 2.95 crore up to FY 2023-24.

In the health and education sector, Rs 37,537 crore remained untransferred between 2018-19 and 2023-24. The Investor Education and Protection Fund recorded a shortfall of Rs 2,505.5 crore, while the Monetisation of National Highways Fund showed a deficit of Rs 5,968.1 crore.