ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabs Should Accommodate Wheelchairs Or Assistive Devices Of Persons With Disabilities: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday emphasised the need to find ways to assist people with disabilities, and suggested that cab services should be equipped to accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive devices for them.

The observations came from a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which was hearing a plea regarding first-mile and last-mile connectivity for people with disabilities. "Now, in larger metros, there are cabs everywhere. Cabs should also be asked to accommodate wheelchairs or assistive devices of these persons," the bench said, proposing the idea of having specific cabs designated for persons with disabilities.

"The apps can have provision for specified cabs which have been accordingly modified for these individuals," the bench said, adding, "We have to find out the ways and means to help them."

The counsel appearing for the petitioner referred to the difficulties faced by people with disabilities while boarding cabs."Most cabs are equipped with CNG, which limits space and does not allow for wheelchairs to be transported in the back," the counsel said. He proposed implementing a universal design similar to what is available in European markets.