ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Reviews Union ministers' Social Media Performance, Calls For Greater Youth Outreach

New Delhi: The social media reach of Union ministers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranking at the top, came up for discussion at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with ministers told to step up efforts to ensure their messages reach a wider audience, particularly the youth, official sources said.

Performance data on the social media accounts of Cabinet ministers was shared at the meeting chaired by Modi, with the prime minister topping the ranking list, they said.

The reach of ministers' social media posts was discussed at the meeting, where it was stressed that greater efforts should be made to ensure their messages reach a wider audience, especially young people, the sources said.