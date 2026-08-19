Cabinet Reviews Union ministers' Social Media Performance, Calls For Greater Youth Outreach
Performance data on the social media accounts of Cabinet ministers was shared at the meeting chaired by Modi
By PTI
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The social media reach of Union ministers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranking at the top, came up for discussion at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with ministers told to step up efforts to ensure their messages reach a wider audience, particularly the youth, official sources said.
Performance data on the social media accounts of Cabinet ministers was shared at the meeting chaired by Modi, with the prime minister topping the ranking list, they said.
The reach of ministers' social media posts was discussed at the meeting, where it was stressed that greater efforts should be made to ensure their messages reach a wider audience, especially young people, the sources said.
PM Modi himself has reached out to students through social media on multiple occasions in the wake of protests against alleged NEET paper leaks in different parts of the country.
In his Independence Day address, the prime minister also announced a slew of youth-centric initiatives, including free online coaching, an AI skilling programme, a sports talent hunt and an expansion of the civil defence network.
He also highlighted opportunities for young people in sectors ranging from manufacturing, space and nuclear energy to semiconductors. Social media initiatives aimed at young people, particularly Gen Z, have been a key focus of the government since protests over the NEET paper leak rocked the country. The protests eventually led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister on July 25.