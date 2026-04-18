ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Okays Extension Of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana III Till March 2028

New Delhi: The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III beyond March 2025 till March 2028.

Under this scheme, core routes and major rural linkages connecting villages to Rural Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools, and hospitals will be strengthened.

A huge budget of Rs 83,977 crore has been allocated for this revised phase of the scheme, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement issued after the Cabinet approval.

It said that the extension of the timeline will enable the completion of road construction works in areas where connectivity remains a challenge. The meeting sanctioned an additional allocation of over Rs 3,727 crore for the scheme, aimed at improving rural road connectivity across the country.

The cabinet also approved the extension of the timeline till March 2028 for the completion of roads and bridges in plain areas and roads in hilly areas, and extension of the timeline till March 2029 for the completion of bridges in hilly areas