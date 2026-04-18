Cabinet Okays Extension Of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana III Till March 2028
A huge budget of Rs 83,977 crore has been allocated for this revised phase of the scheme.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III beyond March 2025 till March 2028.
Under this scheme, core routes and major rural linkages connecting villages to Rural Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools, and hospitals will be strengthened.
A huge budget of Rs 83,977 crore has been allocated for this revised phase of the scheme, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement issued after the Cabinet approval.
It said that the extension of the timeline will enable the completion of road construction works in areas where connectivity remains a challenge. The meeting sanctioned an additional allocation of over Rs 3,727 crore for the scheme, aimed at improving rural road connectivity across the country.
The cabinet also approved the extension of the timeline till March 2028 for the completion of roads and bridges in plain areas and roads in hilly areas, and extension of the timeline till March 2029 for the completion of bridges in hilly areas
In addition, works sanctioned before March 31, 2025, but un-awarded till now, may be taken up for tender or award, the Ministry said.
Long Span Bridges (LSBs) (161 numbers with an estimated cost of Rs 961 crore) that are pending for sanction, but lying on the alignment of already sanctioned roads, can also be sanctioned and tendered/awarded now.
Highlighting the benefits the cabinet approval carries, the Ministry said the extension of the timeline of PMGSY-III will enable the full realisation of its intended socio-economic benefits by ensuring completion of the targeted upgradation of rural roads.
"It will significantly boost the rural economy and trade by enhancing market access for agricultural and non-farm products, reducing transportation time and costs, and thereby improving rural incomes," the Ministry said.
Improved connectivity, it added, will facilitate better access to education and healthcare institutions, ensuring the timely delivery of essential services, particularly in remote and underserved areas.
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