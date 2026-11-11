Cabinet Nod To Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum In National Capital, To Showcase India's Civilizational Heritage
The Cabinet also approved Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Rabi Season, 2026-27 (from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027) on Phosphatic and Potassic fertilizers.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) at the North and South Block Complex, New Delhi, at an estimated total project cost of Rs 3,230 crore.
Briefing mediapersons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saiid the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is envisaged as a landmark civilizational museum showcasing the continuity, diversity and richness of Bharat's civilizational heritage through an integrated narrative of its tangible and intangible cultural heritage.
The museum will be developed through the adaptive reuse of the historic North and South Block Complex, preserving their architectural character and heritage significance while transforming them into a public cultural institution.
He said spread over a proposed built-up area of around 1,78,509 square metres, the museum will integrate contemporary museum practices, immersive technologies and visitor-centric interpretation. "Benchmarked against major international museums, YYBM is going to be the museum the largest display area in the world. It will present India's civilizational journey through curated thematic galleries, exhibitions and interpretation of its diverse cultural traditions, knowledge systems, artistic practices and heritage," he said.
The establishment of the YYBM was announced by the Prime Minister on May 18, 2023. The project seeks to preserve the architectural and heritage character of these iconic buildings while giving them a new institutional role. The proposal was appraised by the Public Investment Board (PIB) on 27 July 2026, and the Ministry of Culture has concurred with its recommendations.
🔸#Cabinet approves Development of Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at North and South Block Complex, New Delhi. 🔸The total estimated project cost is ₹3,230 crore. 🔸The Museum will be showcasing the diversity and richness of Bharat's civilizational heritage. - Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw #CabinetDecisions #YugeYugeenBharatMuseum— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 11, 2026
Implementation strategy and targets
The project will be implemented in a phased manner over FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The first inaugural gallery on the theme of Adornment is expected to open to public in the North Block in the later part of 2027. A modular approach is being formulated to add more galleries. The content and collection analysis is being done and around 1.8 Million objects have been identified from National Museum and other Ministry of Culture Museums, 52 ASI site museums and various other state museums and private collections to be displayed in the YYBM.
Other galleries are being developed on the themes such as Architecture and Cityscapes, Mathematics and Astronomy, Languages and Scripts, Faith and Spirituality and Bharat Connects - Trade and Ideas, among others.
Implementation will be undertaken through coordinated project management, design and technical oversight, quality assurance and periodic monitoring.
Education and research
It will provide opportunities for public learning, academic research, knowledge exchange and engagement with India's diverse cultural traditions and knowledge systems.
Expenditure involved
The total estimated project cost is Rs 3,230 crore, based on detailed architectural and exhibition design, engineering and museum planning requirements, including technical assessments undertaken by the concerned agencies.
The museum is also expected to generate recurring revenue through ticket sales, food and beverage facilities, events and venue rentals, digital experiences, guided tours, retail outlets and other visitor services. The Museum is being equipped to handle a visitor flow of 1 crore visitors in a year.
This apart, the Union Cabinet, approved the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi Season, 2026-27 (from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers.
✳️ #Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi 2026-27 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. ✳️ The tentative budgetary requirement would be approximately Rs.62,370.02 crore. ✳️ Special provisions to ensure availability of DAP at fixed price of Rs. 1350 per bag for farmers. - Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw #CabinetDecisions— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 11, 2026
Vaishnaw, in a press briefing, said the tentative budgetary requirement for Rabi 2026-27 would be approximately Rs 62,370.02 crore. This is about Rs 24,417.73 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Rabi 2025-26 season. The budget for Rabi 2025-26 was Rs 37,952.29 crore, he said.
Implementation strategy and targets
The subsidy on P&K fertilizers including DAP and NPKS grades will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2026-27 (applicable from October 1,2026 to March 31, 2027) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices.
Availably of P&K fertilizers
Government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilizers including DAP to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by NBS Scheme April 1, 2010. In accordance with its farmer friendly approach, the Government is committed to ensure the availability of P&K fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices.
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