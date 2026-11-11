ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Nod To Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum In National Capital, To Showcase India's Civilizational Heritage

New Delhi : The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) at the North and South Block Complex, New Delhi, at an estimated total project cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

Briefing mediapersons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saiid the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is envisaged as a landmark civilizational museum showcasing the continuity, diversity and richness of Bharat's civilizational heritage through an integrated narrative of its tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

The museum will be developed through the adaptive reuse of the historic North and South Block Complex, preserving their architectural character and heritage significance while transforming them into a public cultural institution.

He said spread over a proposed built-up area of around 1,78,509 square metres, the museum will integrate contemporary museum practices, immersive technologies and visitor-centric interpretation. "Benchmarked against major international museums, YYBM is going to be the museum the largest display area in the world. It will present India's civilizational journey through curated thematic galleries, exhibitions and interpretation of its diverse cultural traditions, knowledge systems, artistic practices and heritage," he said.

The establishment of the YYBM was announced by the Prime Minister on May 18, 2023. The project seeks to preserve the architectural and heritage character of these iconic buildings while giving them a new institutional role. The proposal was appraised by the Public Investment Board (PIB) on 27 July 2026, and the Ministry of Culture has concurred with its recommendations.

Implementation strategy and targets

The project will be implemented in a phased manner over FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The first inaugural gallery on the theme of Adornment is expected to open to public in the North Block in the later part of 2027. A modular approach is being formulated to add more galleries. The content and collection analysis is being done and around 1.8 Million objects have been identified from National Museum and other Ministry of Culture Museums, 52 ASI site museums and various other state museums and private collections to be displayed in the YYBM.

Other galleries are being developed on the themes such as Architecture and Cityscapes, Mathematics and Astronomy, Languages and Scripts, Faith and Spirituality and Bharat Connects - Trade and Ideas, among others.

Implementation will be undertaken through coordinated project management, design and technical oversight, quality assurance and periodic monitoring.

Education and research

It will provide opportunities for public learning, academic research, knowledge exchange and engagement with India's diverse cultural traditions and knowledge systems.