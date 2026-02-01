ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Gives Nod To Union Budget 2026; Sitharaman Presents 9th Consecutive Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch, at the Parliament premises before presenting of the Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday approved the Union Budget 2026-27. Following the approval, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Budget in the Lok Sabha amid global uncertainties and a slowdown in exports. Union Ministers hailed the Budget as a document for 'Viksit Bharat'.

This is the third Union Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term. Sitharaman, who made history in 2019 as India's first female Finance Minister to present a Budget, had replaced the traditional leather briefcase with a 'Bahi-Khata' wrapped in a red cloth. Continuing this tradition, this year's Budget will also be in a paperless form.

Sitharaman's Route To Budget 2026-27:

For the 2026 Budget, Sitharaman followed a structured route. She began her day at her residence, carrying the 'Bahi-Khata' tablet in a red pouch embossed with the national emblem. She then went to Kartavya Bhavan, her new office, where she posed for a team photo with the Minister of State for Finance and six senior secretaries.