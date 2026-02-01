Cabinet Gives Nod To Union Budget 2026; Sitharaman Presents 9th Consecutive Budget
The Union Cabinet approved the 2026-27 Budget, with FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her ninth consecutive Budget.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday approved the Union Budget 2026-27. Following the approval, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Budget in the Lok Sabha amid global uncertainties and a slowdown in exports. Union Ministers hailed the Budget as a document for 'Viksit Bharat'.
This is the third Union Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term. Sitharaman, who made history in 2019 as India's first female Finance Minister to present a Budget, had replaced the traditional leather briefcase with a 'Bahi-Khata' wrapped in a red cloth. Continuing this tradition, this year's Budget will also be in a paperless form.
Sitharaman's Route To Budget 2026-27:
For the 2026 Budget, Sitharaman followed a structured route. She began her day at her residence, carrying the 'Bahi-Khata' tablet in a red pouch embossed with the national emblem. She then went to Kartavya Bhavan, her new office, where she posed for a team photo with the Minister of State for Finance and six senior secretaries.
Next, she made the customary pre-budget visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she met President Droupadi Murmu. The President extended her best wishes to the Finance Minister and her team for the Budget presentation. Following tradition, President Murmu offered 'Dahi Chini' (curd and sugar), considered auspicious, before Sitharaman left for parliament.
After Rashtrapati Bhavan, she attended the Cabinet meeting to formally approve the Budget proposals before heading to Parliament. She presented the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.
On Thursday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the 2025-26 financial year.
The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
