ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Cabinet Extends IVFRT Scheme For 5 Years To Modernise Immigration, Visa Services

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference on Cabinet meeting decisions at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension for five years of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme, which aims to interlink and optimise functions related to immigration, visa issuance, and registration of foreigners in India.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the continuation of the scheme from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031, with a budget outlay of Rs 1,800 crore, a government statement said.

The continuation of the scheme is not just a "technical upgrade, but a strategic transformation" aligned with the vision of the government to promote international mobility through a world-class immigration and visa issuance system, it said.

"After the recent enactment of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and its subsequent Rules and Order, it has become imperative to strengthen and modernise the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) system to effectively meet emerging requirements and future challenges in the domain of immigration control and foreigner management, including illegal migration," it said.

The IVFRT platform will connect and streamline immigration, visa issuance, and foreigner registration in India by modernising and upgrading immigration and visa services within a secure, integrated service-delivery framework.