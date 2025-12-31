Cabinet Approves 2 Projects Widening & Strengthening of NH-326, 6-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor
Upgradation of NH-326 will make travel faster, safer, and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two projects, the widening and strengthening of the existing 2-Lane to 2-Lane with Paved Shoulder from 68.600 Km to 311.700 Km of National Highway-326 in Odisha.
It also approved the construction of a 6-lane greenfield access-controlled Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor in Maharashtra.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that the total capital cost for the project widening and strengthening of existing 2-Lane to 2-Lane with Paved Shoulder is Rs 1,526.21 crore, which includes a civil construction cost of Rs 966.79 crore.
Vaishnaw added that the upgradation of National Highway-326 will make travel faster, safer, and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha, particularly benefiting districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.
An official release said improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions, and tourism centres by enhancing access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the region’s inclusive growth.
"The section of Mohana–Koraput of the National Highway (NH-326) at present has sub-standard geometry (intermediate lane/2-lane, many deficient curves and steep gradients); the existing road alignment, carriageway width and geometric deficiencies constrain safe, efficient movement of heavy vehicles and reduce freight throughput to coastal ports and industrial centre," Vaishnav said.
"These constraints will be removed by upgrading the corridor to 2-lane with paved shoulders with geometric corrections (curve realignments and gradient improvements), removal of black spots and pavement strengthening, enabling safe and uninterrupted movement of goods and passengers and reducing vehicle operating costs," he added.
The upgradation will provide direct and improved connectivity from Mohana–Koraput into major economic and logistics corridors — linking with National Highway-26, National Highway-59, National Highway-16 and the Raipur–Visakhapatnam corridor and improving last-mile access to Gopalpur port, Jeypore airport and several railway stations, added Vaishnav.
According to Vaishnaw, the corridor connects important industrial and logistic nodes (JK Paper, Mega Food Park, NALCO, IMFA, Utkal Alumina, Vedanta, HAL) and education/tourism hubs (Central University of Odisha, Koraput Medical College, Taptapani, Rayagada), thereby facilitating faster freight movement, reducing travel time and enabling regional economic development.
The release stated the project lies in southern Odisha and will significantly improve intra-state and inter-state connectivity by making vehicle movement faster and safer, stimulating industrial and tourism growth and improving access to services in aspirational and tribal areas.
"Economic analysis shows the project’s EIRR at 17.95 per cent (base case) while the financial return (FIRR) is negative (-2.32 per cent), reflecting the social and non-market benefits captured in the economic appraisal; the economic justification is driven largely by travel-time and vehicle-operating-cost savings and safety benefits (including an estimated travel-time saving of about 2.5–3.0 hours and a distance saving of 12.46 km between Mohana and Koraput after geometric improvements)," the release added.
Implementation strategy and targets:
- The work will be implemented in EPC mode. Contractors will be required to adopt proven construction and quality-assurance technologies, which may include precast box-type structures and precast drains, precast RCC/PSC girders for bridges and grade separators, precast crash barriers and friction slabs on Reinforced-Earth wall portions, and Cement Treated Sub-Base (CTSB) in pavement layers.
- Quality and progress will be verified through specialised survey and monitoring tools like Network Survey Vehicle (NSV), periodic drone-mapping. Day-to-day supervision will be carried out by an appointed Authority Engineer, and project monitoring will be conducted through the Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS).
- The work is targeted to be completed in 24 months from the appointed date for each package, followed by a five-year defect liability/maintenance period (total contract engagement envisaged as 7 years: 2 years construction + 5 years DLP). Contract award will follow after completion of statutory clearances and required land possession.
Meanwhile, the second project, which has also been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, is the construction of 6-lane greenfield access-controlled Nashik- Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor in Maharashtra on BOT (Toll) Mode with a project length of 374 km with a total capital cost of Rs 19,142 crore.
Vaishnaw said that this project will provide connectivity to important regional cities like Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Solapur, which would connect to Kurnool.
"This infrastructure is a significant step to facilitate integrated transport infrastructure development under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principle," he added.
He stated that the greenfield corridor from Nashik to Akkalkot is proposed to be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Vadhawan port interchange, the Agra-Mumbai corridor at Nashik at junction with National Higjway-60 (Adegaon) and Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri (near Nashik).
The proposed corridor will provide connectivity from west coast to east coast. From Chennai port end, 4-lane corridors are already in progress from Chennai to Hasapur (MH Border) via Thiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadapa and Kurnool (700 km long), the release said.
"The primary purpose of the proposed access-controlled six-lane greenfield project corridor is to improve travel efficiency and is expected to reduce travel time by 17 hours and reduce the travel distance by 201 km. Nashik – Akkalkot (Solapur) connectivity will improve logistics efficiency for freight originating and terminating at major National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) nodes of Kopparthy and Orvakal," Vaishnaw said.
"Nashik –Talegaon Dighe part of the section also addresses the requirement for development of Pune-Nashik Expressway, as identified by NICDC as a part of the proposed new Expressway being taken up by the Maharashtra," Vaishnaw said.
The project provides a high-speed corridor designed for improved safety and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time, congestion, and operating costs. Importantly, the project will enhance the basic infrastructure in the region, contributing to the overall economic development of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts, he added.
The six-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor with close tolling, supporting average vehicular speeds of 60 km/h with a design speed of 100 km/h. This will reduce the overall travel time to approximately 17 hours (reduce by 45 per cent from 31 hours), while offering safer, faster, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles.
The project will generate about 251.06 lakh man-days of direct employment and 313.83 lakh man-days of indirect employment. The project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to an increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor, the minister said.
