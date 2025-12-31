ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves 2 Projects Widening & Strengthening of NH-326, 6-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two projects, the widening and strengthening of the existing 2-Lane to 2-Lane with Paved Shoulder from 68.600 Km to 311.700 Km of National Highway-326 in Odisha.

It also approved the construction of a 6-lane greenfield access-controlled Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor in Maharashtra.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that the total capital cost for the project widening and strengthening of existing 2-Lane to 2-Lane with Paved Shoulder is Rs 1,526.21 crore, which includes a civil construction cost of Rs 966.79 crore.

Vaishnaw added that the upgradation of National Highway-326 will make travel faster, safer, and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha, particularly benefiting districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.

An official release said improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions, and tourism centres by enhancing access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the region’s inclusive growth.

"The section of Mohana–Koraput of the National Highway (NH-326) at present has sub-standard geometry (intermediate lane/2-lane, many deficient curves and steep gradients); the existing road alignment, carriageway width and geometric deficiencies constrain safe, efficient movement of heavy vehicles and reduce freight throughput to coastal ports and industrial centre," Vaishnav said.

"These constraints will be removed by upgrading the corridor to 2-lane with paved shoulders with geometric corrections (curve realignments and gradient improvements), removal of black spots and pavement strengthening, enabling safe and uninterrupted movement of goods and passengers and reducing vehicle operating costs," he added.

The upgradation will provide direct and improved connectivity from Mohana–Koraput into major economic and logistics corridors — linking with National Highway-26, National Highway-59, National Highway-16 and the Raipur–Visakhapatnam corridor and improving last-mile access to Gopalpur port, Jeypore airport and several railway stations, added Vaishnav.

According to Vaishnaw, the corridor connects important industrial and logistic nodes (JK Paper, Mega Food Park, NALCO, IMFA, Utkal Alumina, Vedanta, HAL) and education/tourism hubs (Central University of Odisha, Koraput Medical College, Taptapani, Rayagada), thereby facilitating faster freight movement, reducing travel time and enabling regional economic development.

The release stated the project lies in southern Odisha and will significantly improve intra-state and inter-state connectivity by making vehicle movement faster and safer, stimulating industrial and tourism growth and improving access to services in aspirational and tribal areas.

"Economic analysis shows the project’s EIRR at 17.95 per cent (base case) while the financial return (FIRR) is negative (-2.32 per cent), reflecting the social and non-market benefits captured in the economic appraisal; the economic justification is driven largely by travel-time and vehicle-operating-cost savings and safety benefits (including an estimated travel-time saving of about 2.5–3.0 hours and a distance saving of 12.46 km between Mohana and Koraput after geometric improvements)," the release added.