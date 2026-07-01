ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Clears Rs 14,115-Cr Road Projects In Delhi And Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved road projects in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 14,115 crore. The construction of a 6-lane road tunnel for NH-148AE, connecting Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, has been approved, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.

The 8.1-kilometre project will be developed with a total capital cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore.