ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Clears Rs 14,115-Cr Road Projects In Delhi And Uttar Pradesh

The construction of a 6-lane road tunnel for NH-148AE, connecting Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, has been approved

CABINET
File photo of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved road projects in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 14,115 crore. The construction of a 6-lane road tunnel for NH-148AE, connecting Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, has been approved, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.

The 8.1-kilometre project will be developed with a total capital cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore.

Besides, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7,145.14 crore.

More to follow....

TAGGED:

CABINET CLEARS ROAD PROJECT
DELHI UTTAR PRADESH ROAD PROJECTS
ASHIWINI VAISHNAW
CABINET ROAD PROJECTS DELHI AND UP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.