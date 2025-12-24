Cabinet Clears New Delhi Metro Routes To Boost City And Airport Connectivity
Cabinet has approved Delhi Metro's 3 new routes: R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has cleared three new metro routes under Delhi Metro’s Phase V (A) project to make travel in the national capital easier and faster. These routes will connect R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to IG Airport Terminal 1 (Domestic) and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, adding about 16 km to the Metro network.
The project will cost around Rs 12,015 crore and will be funded by the Centre, the Delhi government and international funding agencies. Once ready, these new lines will help reduce traffic on roads, cut pollution and make daily travel more comfortable for people across Delhi.
The Centre believes that the R K Ashram Marg and Indraprastha route will improve access to the Central Vista area and nearby government offices, helping thousands of office staff and visitors every day.
The other two routes will make it easier to travel between South Delhi and the domestic airport, especially for people living in areas like Saket, Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj.
In total, 13 new stations will be built, most of them underground. These new metro lines will expand the reach of Delhi Metro, save travel time and further strengthen it as the city's most trusted and widely used public transport system. Also, it will reduce carbon dioxide emissions caused by vehicle pollution.
Briefing about the Cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the extensions of the Magenta Line and the Golden Line will reduce road congestion and help lower pollution caused by motor vehicles.
He also said that with this expansion, around 33,000 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions will be saved every year. Vaishnaw also shared details of the cost-sharing arrangement for new construction. According to him, the Centre and the Delhi Government will each contribute Rs 1,759 crore, while the Rs 5,278 crore will be raised as a loan, which will be repaid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Project Detail
The RK Ashram Marg – Indraprastha section will be an extension of the Botanical Garden-RK Ashram Marg corridor. It will provide Metro connectivity to the Central Vista area, which is currently under redevelopment. The Aerocity – IG Domestic Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad – Kalindi Kunj sections will be an extension of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor and will boost connectivity of the airport with the southern parts of the national capital in areas like Tughlakabad, Saket, Kalindi Kunj etc. These extensions will comprise 13 stations. Out of these 10 stations will be underground and 03 stations will be elevated.
After completion the corridor-1 namely RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 Kms), will improve the connectivity of West, North and old Delhi with Central Delhi and the other two corridors namely Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 kms) and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 kms) corridors will connect south Delhi with the domestic Airport Terminal-1 via Saket, Chattarpur etc which will tremendously boost connectivity within National Capital.
These metro extensions of the Phase V (A) project will expand the reach of the Delhi Metro network in Central Delhi and the Domestic Airport, thereby further boosting the economy.
The stations which shall come up on the RK Ashram Marg-Indraprastha section are: RK Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial - High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha. Besides these, the stations on the Tughlakabad – Kalindi Kunj section will be Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj, while the Aerocity station will be connected further with the IGD T-1 station.
Under construction projects
Construction of Phase-IV, consisting of 111 km and 83 stations, are underway, and as of today, about 80.43 per cent of the civil construction of Phase-IV corridors has been completed. The Phase-IV corridors are likely to be completed in stages by December 2026.
According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, today, the Delhi Metro caters to an average of 65 lakh passenger journeys per day. The maximum passenger journey recorded so far is 81.87 lakh on August 08, 2025. A total of 12 metro lines of about 395 km with 289 stations are being operated by DMRC in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) at present. Today, Delhi Metro has the largest Metro network in India and is also one of the largest Metros in the world. Now, the Delhi Metro network will cross 400 Km.
