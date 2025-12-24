ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Clears New Delhi Metro Routes To Boost City And Airport Connectivity

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has cleared three new metro routes under Delhi Metro’s Phase V (A) project to make travel in the national capital easier and faster. These routes will connect R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to IG Airport Terminal 1 (Domestic) and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, adding about 16 km to the Metro network.

The project will cost around Rs 12,015 crore and will be funded by the Centre, the Delhi government and international funding agencies. Once ready, these new lines will help reduce traffic on roads, cut pollution and make daily travel more comfortable for people across Delhi.

The Centre believes that the R K Ashram Marg and Indraprastha route will improve access to the Central Vista area and nearby government offices, helping thousands of office staff and visitors every day.

The other two routes will make it easier to travel between South Delhi and the domestic airport, especially for people living in areas like Saket, Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj.

In total, 13 new stations will be built, most of them underground. These new metro lines will expand the reach of Delhi Metro, save travel time and further strengthen it as the city's most trusted and widely used public transport system. Also, it will reduce carbon dioxide emissions caused by vehicle pollution.

Briefing about the Cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the extensions of the Magenta Line and the Golden Line will reduce road congestion and help lower pollution caused by motor vehicles.

He also said that with this expansion, around 33,000 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions will be saved every year. Vaishnaw also shared details of the cost-sharing arrangement for new construction. According to him, the Centre and the Delhi Government will each contribute Rs 1,759 crore, while the Rs 5,278 crore will be raised as a loan, which will be repaid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).