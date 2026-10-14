ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves 78-Day Diwali Bonus For Railway Employees

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the cabinet briefing on Wedenesday, October 14, 2026 in New Delhi ( PTI Screengrab )

New Delhi: The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a 78-day performance-linked bonus for approximately 11,40,770 railway employees.

During a Cabinet briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, This bonus is a Diwali gift for the hardworking railway employees who work day and night tirelessly."

He said, "While we celebrate festivals with our families, these employees continue to work in the field, on railway tracks, inside locomotives and in workshops, putting in their best efforts around the clock. The total bonus amount is approximately Rs 2,009 crore."

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.